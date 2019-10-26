Saitama Criterium: Riders learn Karate moves and play football-darts - Gallery

Image 1 of 27 Michal Kwiatkowski shows off his karate moves at the 2019 Saitama Tour de France criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 27 Egan Bernal wore his Tour de France yellow jersey at the 2019 Saitama Tour de France criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 27 Jumbo-Visma at the team presentation of the 2019 Saitama Tour de France criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 27 Egan Bernal and Chris Froome line-up for the 2019 Saitama Tour de France criterium presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 27 Chris Froome (Team Ineos) is back in action at the 2019 Saitama Tour de France criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 27 Jakob Fuglsang leads Astana at the 2019 Saitama Tour de France criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 27 Romain Bardet with his AG2R-La Mondiale teammates at the 2019 Saitama Tour de France criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 27 Primoz Roglic enjoys a joke at the 2019 Saitama Tour de France criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 27 Matteo Trentin seems happy to play at karate at the 2019 Saitama Tour de France criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 27 Riders practice their karate at the 2019 Saitama Tour de France criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 27 Cyclists prove they are no black belts at the 2019 Saitama Tour de France criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 27 Mitchelton-Scott wave to the crowds (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 27 Egan Bernal signs an autograph (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 27 The Saitama fans go wild for Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 27 Jakob Fuglsang signs an autograph (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 27 The riders pose with their karate masters (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 27 Yukiya Arashiro, Lilian Calmejane, Michal Kwiatkowski, Matteo Trentin and Marcel Kittel show their karate skills (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 27 After the football-darts, the match was decided on bikes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 27 Jakob Fuglsang, Romain Bardet, Primoz Roglic and Egan Bernal formed a football-darts dream team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 27 Romain Bardet takes a shot (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 27 Egan Bernal plays football-darts (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 27 Egan Bernal races on the static bike (Image credit: Bettini Photos) Image 23 of 27 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal (Image credit: Bettini Photos) Image 24 of 27 Chris Froome (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Bettini Photos) Image 25 of 27 Egan Bernal takes a shot (Image credit: Bettini Photos) Image 26 of 27 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) was a late addition to the Saitama Criterium after Alejandro Valverde pulled out (Image credit: Bettini Photos) Image 27 of 27 Chris Froome (Team Ineos) speaks on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photos)

The eve of the Saitama Tour de France Criterium was marked by the usual spectacle of professional cyclists dipping their toes in Japanese culture, with karate on the menu on Saturday along with – somewhat less traditionally – football-darts.

After riding with local children in the morning, the riders attended the team presentation in Saitama’s Super Arena in the afternoon, where they were called on stage in front of a crowd of guests and fans.

Michal Kwiatkowski, Matteo Trentin, Marcel Kittel Lilian Calmejane and Yukiya Arashiro then donned white robes for a demonstration of the martial art of karate. After being taken through a couple of the defensive and offensive moves, they all punched through a sheet of polystyrene.

"I think I’m ready now for the real brick," exclaimed Kwiatkowski, to the crowd’s delight.

Next came football darts, a game where you kick a soft football at a giant velcro dartboard. Egan Bernal, Primoz Roglic, Romain Bardet, and Jakob Fuglsang were up against a selection of players from the Urawa Red Diamonds team.

With Bardet – socks pulled up over his knees a la Thierry Henry – and Roglic both hitting trebles, the riders beat the footballers at their own game as the Pet Shop Boys’ Go West, a tune heard on terraces throughout Europe, rang out across the arena.

The footballers then tried to beat the riders at their own game, going head to head in a 500-metre sprint on a static bike. An under-saddled Fuglsang and an over-geared Bardet were roundly beaten but Roglic and Bernal showed no mercy and peddled at full pelt to turn it around.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a selection of photos from the event.