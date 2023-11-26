Sagan pips Pogacar and Cavendish to the win at Beking charity criterium in Monaco

Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) took victory at the third edition of the Beking Monaco Criterium ahead of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) before he retires from competition on the road in 2024 and switches focus to mountain biking for the Paris Olympics.

The three-time World Champion outsprinted Pogačar to the line in Monaco after 45 laps of racing at the Charity Event created by Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) and his wife Claudia Morandini. Ever the showman, Sagan treated local fans to a classic one-handed wheelie past the line.

"It was great to race again with my colleagues and friends before starting a new chapter in my life,” said Sagan. “It was like a big party and I'm happy that all these fans and enthusiasts came to Monaco to spend a great day of cycling with their families.

“Beking is still young, but it shows the immense potential of sport in its role as an educator and social awareness-raiser, and I am really happy to play my part in this project."

Stars of the pro peloton joined local riders to complete the course which takes in the principality’s famous street, with Cavendish joining Monaco residents Sagan, Pogačar, Trentin, Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) and Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) at the event.

"It was incredible, a very beautiful day," said Cavendish. "Riding with many of my colleagues here in Monaco for a good cause was amazing and that is what makes this event so special.

The criterium started and finished on part of the famous Formula 1 circuit at Port Hercule, which will feature at the 2024 Tour de France on stage 21 during the final stage time trial that starts in Monaco and ends in Nice.

Primož Roglič was also present for the event and was finally given his Vélo d’Or from the 2020 season in person after he won the Vuelta a España, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and finished second in the Tour.

Beking Association is a nonprofit that aims to raise funds to organize events aimed at promoting sports, education, sustainable mobility, and environmental protection.

"It has been a wonderful time, full of activities to organise, it has undoubtedly been a busy few months, but knowing that it all makes sense for our future, for a better way of life for our young people and for those who need concrete help through the associations we support, undoubtedly fills us with energy", said Claudia Morandini at the end of a successful third edition.

"Tonight is an evening among friends, with the sale of special pieces, the proceeds of which will be donated to the associations and projects we have chosen, through our association Beking and to Fight Aids. I am looking forward to announcing the amount and the destination of these funds,” Matteo Trentin, creator of the event, continues.

"It was another beautiful experience of sport. We saw a lot of people along the route and this is a great reward for the effort we all put into organising and supporting this event. I have to thank all my colleagues for their confidence and commitment. I am really excited and ready to think about the next edition."