Sagan, Nibali, Quintana arrive in Argentina ahead of Tour de San Luis - Gallery

Image 1 of 9 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is ready to roll in San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 9 Movistar riders arrived in San Luis on Friday. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 9 Vincenzo Nibali is in Argentina for the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 9 World Champion Peter Sagan arrives in Argentina for Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 5 of 9 World Champion Peter Sagan and is Tinkoff teammates arrives in Argentina. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 6 of 9 World Champion Peter Sagan and is Tinkoff teammates arrives in Argentina. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 7 of 9 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) arrives in San Luis on Friday. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 8 of 9 Astana's Vincenzo Nibali exits a plane in Argentina after the long trip form Europe. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 9 of 9 Riders arrive in San Luis on Friday. (Image credit: Bettini)

The trip from Europe to Argentina for the Tour de San Luis can take well over 24 hours, but riders, staff and media have started to descend on the South American country for their opening race of the season. Movistar, Tinkoff and Astana all arrived today together on a chartered plane, while other teams are still en route for the seven-day 2.1 race that has become a place to start the season for many top pros.

The race begins Monday with a 21km opening team time trial in El Durazno. From there riders will tackle the 181.9km stage 2 trek from San Luis to Villa Mercedes, followed by stage 3's 131km ride from Potrero de Los Funes to La Punta. Stage 4 takes riders 140km from Terrazas del Portezuelo to Cerro El Amago, followed the next day by 168.7km from Renca to Juana Koslay for stage 5. Stage 6 is a 159.5km day from La Toma to Filo de la Sierra de Comechingones ahead of the final day, a 119.6km circuit race in San Luis.

Cyclingnews will be on the ground in Argentina all week to bring you the action, but first you can check out the gallery above featuring the arrival of world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).