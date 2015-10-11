Sagan disappointed with second place in the final sprint of the Abu Dhabi Tour
World champion ends his 2015 season with a close second to Viviani
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) playfully took a pit stop during the final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour on the Yas Marina Formula One motor racing track but took the race seriously and was clearly disappointed not to win the stage and so end his season with his first victory in the world champions' rainbow jersey.
Sagan finished a close second to Elia Viviani (Team Sky); with the Italian winning the stage thanks to a slightly better bike throw at the finish line. The photo finish showed it was a very close sprint but Viviani took the win – his second in the Abu Dhabi Tour, by a tyre-width.
Sagan rode back to the Tinkoff-Saxo box on the pit lane knowing his season was done, but he was genuinely angry to have taken another second place. It was his 17th second place of the 2015 season.
