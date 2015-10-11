Sagan disappointed with second place in the final sprint of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Image 1 of 5 World Champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 5 Elia Viviani (Sky) wins stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Newly crowned world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) riding a camel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) playfully took a pit stop during the final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour on the Yas Marina Formula One motor racing track but took the race seriously and was clearly disappointed not to win the stage and so end his season with his first victory in the world champions' rainbow jersey.

Related Articles Chaves wins inaugural Abu Dhabi Tour

Sagan finished a close second to Elia Viviani (Team Sky); with the Italian winning the stage thanks to a slightly better bike throw at the finish line. The photo finish showed it was a very close sprint but Viviani took the win – his second in the Abu Dhabi Tour, by a tyre-width.

Sagan rode back to the Tinkoff-Saxo box on the pit lane knowing his season was done, but he was genuinely angry to have taken another second place. It was his 17th second place of the 2015 season.



