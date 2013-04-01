Sagan apologizes for the pinch on Tour of Flanders podium
Cannondale rider says he's sorry for disrespectful conduct
Cannondale's Peter Sagan apologized on Monday for his actions on the podium following the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. As the runner-up standing next to winner Fabian Cancellara on the podium in Oudenaarde, he grabbed the derrière of one of the podium hostesses while she was posing for the cameras with Cancellara.
The move by the 23-year-old drew plenty of criticism for showing disrespect against women.
On Monday, he released a video apology which followed up on an earlier Twitter apology.
"I sincerely apologize to Maja for what I did on the podium yesterday after the race," said Sagan in English in the video posted on Facebook. "It was wrong of me, and I wasn't thinking when I was on the podium. I never should have done that. I'm so sorry and I hope that Maja and anyone else I have offended knows how how sorry I am."
"I promise to act more respectfully in the future," said Sagan.
