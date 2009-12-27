Saadoune named Morocco's Sportsman of the Year

A cyclist has been named sportsman of the year in Morocco. Abdelaati Saadoune received the honour in the North African country, ahead of football player Marouane Chamakh and track athlete Amin Laalou.

Saadoune, 34, is the current leader of the UCI's Africa Tour. This year he won the overall title in the Tour du Faso, and was fifth in both the road race and time trial at the African Championships, as well as second in the Moroccan national time trial. He won two stages in the Tour of Rwanda, in which he finished second overall.

The awards were voted by 40 representatives of the national and international press. Sportswoman of the year was tennis player Fatima-Zahra El-Allami.