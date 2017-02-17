Trending

Ruta del Sol GC battle heats up with time trial

Start times for stage 3 time trial

Alberto Contador and his trusty Trek before he starts his season 2017 at the Ruta del Sol.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) fights to keep his leader's jersey

Woet Poels (Team Sky) had no response when Quintana attacked

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) celebrates his win

Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) tried to stick with Valverde in Murcia

The leader’s jersey at the Ruta del Sol has been on two different riders in the opening two days of the Ruta del Sol. It could well change hands again on stage 3 as the general classification, and the rest of the peloton, tackle the 11.9-kilometre time trial in Lucena.

The course is relatively flat but there are some technical parts, which could see riders shelling important seconds in the general classification contest.

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) will be in the red skinsuit and will have the benefit of setting off last. There’ll be two minutes between him and second place Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the road but, in reality, the Frenchman is rather closer than he might have liked. Pinot is just three seconds behind Contador in the overall standings and only some 12 seconds cover the top six. Most importantly, Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) is only five seconds behind and with a good showing the Basque rider could see himself go into the race lead.

Izagirre can turn out a strong time trial but none of the other main general classification could be considered a threat for the stage win. Former time trial world champion Vasil Kiryienka has been keeping his powder dry so far and a win here would be a morale boost after some lacklustre time trial performances in 2016.

Mathias Brändle, who has been working for team leader Contador for much of the opening two stages, looks to be in good form and is another likely contender, as is CCC Sprandi’s Marcin Bialoblocki. The pair goes off relatively early in proceedings with Brandle fourth rider off at 14:03 local time, with Bialoblocki three minutes later.

Kirill Sveshnikov, who was in the break on day one, is at the bottom of the overall standings and will kick off the time trial when he rolls down the start ramp at 1pm.  

Start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time
1Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo14:00:00
2Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo14:01:00
3Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias14:02:00
4Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo14:03:00
5Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan14:04:00
6Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH14:05:00
7Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14:06:00
8Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias14:07:00
9Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan14:08:00
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie14:09:00
11Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan14:10:00
12Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH14:11:00
13Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij14:12:00
14Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo14:13:00
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan14:14:00
16Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:15:00
17Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias14:16:00
18Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ14:17:00
19Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:18:00
20Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida14:19:00
21Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14:20:00
22Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise14:21:00
23Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team14:22:00
24Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:23:00
25Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:24:00
26Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:25:00
27Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14:26:00
28Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie14:27:00
29Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14:28:00
30Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias14:29:00
31Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:30:00
32Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise14:31:00
33Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:32:00
34Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy14:33:00
35Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan14:34:00
36Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:35:00
37Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie14:36:00
38Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo14:37:00
39Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:38:00
40Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij14:39:00
41Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy14:40:00
42Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal14:41:00
43Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij14:42:00
44Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky14:43:00
45William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ14:44:00
46Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise14:45:00
47José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy14:46:00
48Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie14:47:00
49Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ14:48:00
50Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo14:49:00
51Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo14:50:00
52Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy14:51:00
53Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:52:00
54Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy14:53:00
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:54:00
56Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida14:55:00
57Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise14:56:00
58Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida14:57:00
59Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team14:58:00
60Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:59:00
61Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie15:00:00
62Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie15:01:00
63Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH15:02:00
64Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15:03:00
65Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH15:04:00
66Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15:05:00
67Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac15:06:00
68Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb15:07:00
69Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:08:00
70Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15:09:00
71Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac15:10:00
72Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias15:11:00
73Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac15:12:00
74Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:13:00
75Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy15:14:00
76Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:15:00
77Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo15:16:00
78Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb15:17:00
79Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan15:18:00
80Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15:19:00
81Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:20:00
82Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise15:21:00
83Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb15:22:00
84Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:23:00
85Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH15:24:00
86David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky15:25:00
87Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ15:26:00
88Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:27:00
89Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan15:28:00
90Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal15:29:00
91Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:30:00
92Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise15:31:00
93Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ15:32:00
94Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy15:33:00
95Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij15:34:00
96Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team15:35:00
97Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:36:00
98Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15:37:00
99Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15:38:00
100Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac15:39:00
101Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team15:40:00
102Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij15:41:00
103Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team15:42:00
104Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:43:00
105Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:44:00
106Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:45:00
107Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:46:00
108Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:47:00
109Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie15:48:00
110Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias15:49:00
111Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:50:00
112Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:51:00
113Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15:52:00
114Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:53:00
115David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH15:54:00
116Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij15:55:00
117Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb15:56:00
118Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:57:00
119Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias15:58:00
120André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo15:59:00
121Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb16:00:00
122Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:01:00
123Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16:02:00
124Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb16:03:00
125Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16:04:00
126Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:05:00
127Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16:06:00
128Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky16:07:00
129Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida16:08:00
130Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida16:09:00
131Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb16:10:00
132Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij16:12:00
133Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac16:14:00
134Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ16:16:00
135Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky16:18:00
136Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky16:20:00
137Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky16:22:00
138Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida16:24:00
139Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16:26:00
140Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ16:28:00
141Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16:30:00

 