Ruta del Sol GC battle heats up with time trial
Start times for stage 3 time trial
The leader’s jersey at the Ruta del Sol has been on two different riders in the opening two days of the Ruta del Sol. It could well change hands again on stage 3 as the general classification, and the rest of the peloton, tackle the 11.9-kilometre time trial in Lucena.
The course is relatively flat but there are some technical parts, which could see riders shelling important seconds in the general classification contest.
Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) will be in the red skinsuit and will have the benefit of setting off last. There’ll be two minutes between him and second place Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the road but, in reality, the Frenchman is rather closer than he might have liked. Pinot is just three seconds behind Contador in the overall standings and only some 12 seconds cover the top six. Most importantly, Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) is only five seconds behind and with a good showing the Basque rider could see himself go into the race lead.
Izagirre can turn out a strong time trial but none of the other main general classification could be considered a threat for the stage win. Former time trial world champion Vasil Kiryienka has been keeping his powder dry so far and a win here would be a morale boost after some lacklustre time trial performances in 2016.
Mathias Brändle, who has been working for team leader Contador for much of the opening two stages, looks to be in good form and is another likely contender, as is CCC Sprandi’s Marcin Bialoblocki. The pair goes off relatively early in proceedings with Brandle fourth rider off at 14:03 local time, with Bialoblocki three minutes later.
Kirill Sveshnikov, who was in the break on day one, is at the bottom of the overall standings and will kick off the time trial when he rolls down the start ramp at 1pm.
Start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|14:00:00
|2
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|14:01:00
|3
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14:02:00
|4
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|14:03:00
|5
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|14:04:00
|6
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
|14:05:00
|7
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14:06:00
|8
|Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14:07:00
|9
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|14:08:00
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:09:00
|11
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|14:10:00
|12
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|14:11:00
|13
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14:12:00
|14
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|14:13:00
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|14:14:00
|16
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:15:00
|17
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14:16:00
|18
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|14:17:00
|19
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:18:00
|20
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|14:19:00
|21
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|14:20:00
|22
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14:21:00
|23
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:22:00
|24
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:23:00
|25
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:24:00
|26
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:25:00
|27
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14:26:00
|28
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:27:00
|29
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14:28:00
|30
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14:29:00
|31
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:30:00
|32
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14:31:00
|33
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:32:00
|34
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|14:33:00
|35
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|14:34:00
|36
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:35:00
|37
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:36:00
|38
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|14:37:00
|39
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:38:00
|40
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14:39:00
|41
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|14:40:00
|42
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|14:41:00
|43
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14:42:00
|44
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|14:43:00
|45
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|14:44:00
|46
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14:45:00
|47
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|14:46:00
|48
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:47:00
|49
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|14:48:00
|50
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|14:49:00
|51
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|14:50:00
|52
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|14:51:00
|53
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:52:00
|54
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|14:53:00
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:54:00
|56
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|14:55:00
|57
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14:56:00
|58
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|14:57:00
|59
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|14:58:00
|60
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:59:00
|61
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:00:00
|62
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:01:00
|63
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|15:02:00
|64
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15:03:00
|65
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|15:04:00
|66
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15:05:00
|67
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:06:00
|68
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|15:07:00
|69
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:08:00
|70
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:09:00
|71
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:10:00
|72
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15:11:00
|73
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:12:00
|74
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:13:00
|75
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|15:14:00
|76
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:15:00
|77
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|15:16:00
|78
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15:17:00
|79
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|15:18:00
|80
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15:19:00
|81
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:20:00
|82
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15:21:00
|83
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|15:22:00
|84
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:23:00
|85
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|15:24:00
|86
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|15:25:00
|87
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|15:26:00
|88
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:27:00
|89
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|15:28:00
|90
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|15:29:00
|91
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:30:00
|92
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15:31:00
|93
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|15:32:00
|94
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|15:33:00
|95
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|15:34:00
|96
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:35:00
|97
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:36:00
|98
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:37:00
|99
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15:38:00
|100
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:39:00
|101
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:40:00
|102
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|15:41:00
|103
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:42:00
|104
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:43:00
|105
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:44:00
|106
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:45:00
|107
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:46:00
|108
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:47:00
|109
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:48:00
|110
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15:49:00
|111
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:50:00
|112
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:51:00
|113
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15:52:00
|114
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:53:00
|115
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|15:54:00
|116
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|15:55:00
|117
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:56:00
|118
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:57:00
|119
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15:58:00
|120
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|15:59:00
|121
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|16:00:00
|122
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:01:00
|123
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16:02:00
|124
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16:03:00
|125
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:04:00
|126
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:05:00
|127
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16:06:00
|128
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|16:07:00
|129
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16:08:00
|130
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|16:09:00
|131
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|16:10:00
|132
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|16:12:00
|133
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|16:14:00
|134
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|16:16:00
|135
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|16:18:00
|136
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16:20:00
|137
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|16:22:00
|138
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16:24:00
|139
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:26:00
|140
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|16:28:00
|141
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16:30:00
