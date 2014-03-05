Russian track rider Sveshnikov returns positive test

Kirill Sveshnikov (Russia). (Image credit: AFP)

Lokosphinx rider Kirill Sveshnikov has tested positive for a banned substance, the Russian anti-doping agency announced on Wednesday. RUSADA did not divulge what the substance was, but stated that Sveshnikov was suspended pending the analysis of the B-sample.

The positive test took place on January 23 during the Russian national track championships in Saint Petersburg. Sveshnikov, who won a bronze medal in the points race at the world track championships in Minsk in 2013, was not part of the Russian team for last week’s Worlds in Cali, Colombia.

“The athlete has been informed about the fact of a possible violation of anti-doping rules and of his rights. Kirill Sveshnikov is barred from training camps and competition pending a decision on a violation of anti-doping rules,” read RUSADA’s statement.

The 22-year-old Sveshnikov rides on the road with the Lokosphinx Continental team, although his best results have come on the track. He won silver and bronze medals in the Madison and points race at the junior Worlds in Montichiari in 2010.

Since joining the senior ranks, Sveshnikov has won two rounds of the Track World Cup, claiming the scratch race in Beijing in 2012 and the points race in Guadalajara in January of this year, days before his positive test at the Russian championships.



