Exclusive interview: Stuart O'Grady breaks silence on doping
Australian transitioning to family life following doping admission
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
With the impending release of his book, Battle Scars, former Australian cyclist Stuart O'Grady has embarked on a media tour and sat down with Cyclingnews for his first major interview since his retirement and shares exactly what the title means to him personally.
Related Articles
Following his admission, O'Grady told the Australian newspaper, The Herald Sun, "I sourced it (EPO) myself. There was no one else involved. It didn't involve the team in any way," he said.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy