Trending

Exclusive interview: Stuart O'Grady breaks silence on doping

,

Australian transitioning to family life following doping admission

Image 1 of 4

Stuart O'Grady is launching his book Battle Scars and answering questions on his career

Stuart O'Grady is launching his book Battle Scars and answering questions on his career
(Image credit: Colin Levitch)
Image 2 of 4

Stuart O'Grady (Orica GreenEdge) said that doping was never an option thoughout his lengthy career

Stuart O'Grady (Orica GreenEdge) said that doping was never an option thoughout his lengthy career
(Image credit: Cycling News)
Image 3 of 4

Stuart O'Grady's book is titled 'Battle Scars'

Stuart O'Grady's book is titled 'Battle Scars'
(Image credit: Richard Baybutt)
Image 4 of 4

Stuart O'Grady spoke to Cyclingnews while Sydney

Stuart O'Grady spoke to Cyclingnews while Sydney
(Image credit: Colin Levitch)

With the impending release of his book, Battle Scars, former Australian cyclist Stuart O'Grady has embarked on a media tour and sat down with Cyclingnews for his first major interview since his retirement and shares exactly what the title means to him personally.

Related Articles

O'Grady admits EPO use ahead of 1998 Tour de France

O'Grady EPO use a reflection of cycling at the time, says Legeay

Australian Olympic Committee removes O'Grady from Athletes' commission

O'Grady claims Roubaix and Olympics were won clean

Following his admission, O'Grady told the Australian newspaper, The Herald Sun, "I sourced it (EPO) myself. There was no one else involved. It didn't involve the team in any way," he said.