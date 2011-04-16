Roy ready for Tour du Finistère

Jeremy Roy and Matthieu Drujon have a go (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

At the beginning of April, Jeremy Roy was a very tired rider. But a month later and after a break from racing and a little rest has rejuventated him and the FDJ rider is beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel. Last week he helped Sandy Casar take victory for FDJ at Paris Camembert and he is now looking to advance his own chances at the Tour du Finistère.

"I've been recovering well since last week. Even though my sensations throughout the race weren't great, I was able to harden the course sufficiently for [teammates] Sandy [Casar] and Pierrick [Fedrigo]," Roy told Velochrono.

"My legs are feeling good and I think I can put in a good race at Finistère".

Roy won the opening round of the Coupe de France in late January by snaring the GP la Marseillaise and now sits high amongst the overall standings in that competition.

This weekend is a double for riders chasing the Coupe de France but Roy is trying to just focus on Finistère a race which the Frenchman won last year.

"I'm not too worried about Tro Bro Leon - I think Finistère suits me better as a a rider. For Tro Bro Leon we have Frederic [Guesdon] and Yauheni [Hutarovich] anyway - I'll be there mainly to support them."

The FDJ rider is hoping that he's finally turned a page in his season and hopes for a strong performance on Saturday.

"I'm hoping to get points, but you have to have the legs. Last week I felt like I was almost there so hopefully that means that I can be 100% on Saturday."

The Tour du Finistère is on Saturday, and makes up the fifth round of the Coupe de France.