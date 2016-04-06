Rowe and Stannard to share Team Sky leadership at Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 4 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Luke Rowe after finishing fifth (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Luke Rowe leads Geraint Thomas at the Tour of Flanders Image 4 of 4 Peter Sagan and Ian Stannard greet each other on the E3 Harelbeke podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe will combine to form a two-pronged Team Sky approach at Paris-Roubaix, as the British team continues its search for a maiden Monument.

Though Geraint Thomas punctuated his predominantly stage race-oriented season with appearances at Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders, his Classics campaign has ended and he will not line up at the start in Compiègne on Sunday.

Stannard and Rowe were active in Flanders on Sunday: Stannard going solo for a period, while Rowe rolled with the punches and bagged fifth place – his best ever finish.

While the Rowe is enjoying his strongest Classics campaign to date, Stannard, third at E3-Harelbeke, feels he is going into the race with greater freshness than the previous two seasons when he had ridden – and won – Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in February. The pair will enjoy joint leadership, with tactical decisions to be made out on the road.

Sky are sticking with Christian Knees and Salvatore Puccio as support riders, while 21-year-old Gianni Moscon has been trusted with a second Monument appearance in two weeks in what is his debut season as a professional

Andy Fenn, who was a DNF at E3-Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem, earns the second Roubaix appearance of his career, while Danny van Poppel and Elia Viviani round out the squad, two riders known primarily for their sprinting, but both aiming to play bigger roles in the Classics in the coming years.

Team Sky for Paris-Roubaix: Andrew Fenn, Christian Knees, Gianni Moscon, Salvatore Puccio, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Danny van Poppel, Elia Viviani.

