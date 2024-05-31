Rouvy lets you pause your subscription with a new flexible format

Paused subscribers can still ride up to 20km a month for free or buy a day pass for the indoor training app

Indoor training platform Rouvy has rolled out some interesting subscription updates and options. The changes will allow users to pause their subscription for up to 180 days a year. You can still ride up to 20km for free whilst your Rouvy subscription is paused and you can also buy a pass to ride on the app for between one and three days without unpausing it.

For the uninitiated, Rouvy claims to be the 'world's most realistic indoor cycling app' and allows users to cycle on real-world routes. 

