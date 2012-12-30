Routley joins Accent.Jobs-Wanty

Image 1 of 3 Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) won the sprint classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 The new Accent.Jobs-Wanty kit (Image credit: Accent.Jobs) Image 3 of 3 Davy Commeyne will debut the Accent.Jobs kit on January 1 (Image credit: Accent.Jobs)

The Belgian Pro Continental team Accent.Jobs-Wanty today announced the signing of former Canadian road champion Will Routley. The 29-year-old was in the market after his Spidertech squad announced earlier in the year that it would not field a team in 2013.

Routley joins other new arrivals Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), who will debut the team's new kit in the cyclo-cross race in Baal, Belgium on January 1, Jans Roy (An Post Sean Kelly) and sprinter Danilo Napolitano (Acqua e Sapone). Also new to the team are former trainees Benjamin Verraes and Tim De Troyer.

Routley was Canadian champion in 2010, but has since scored top results in Europe, including a second place in the 2011 Tro-Bro Léon and third on a stage of the Ruta del Sol this year. He was ninth overall in the Tour of Turkey.

He made news in November by writing an impassioned essay about dopers, condemning the decisions of the riders who were revealed as cheaters by the US Anti-Doping Agency's investigation into the US Postal Service team, including his compatriot Michael Barry.