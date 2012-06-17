Route announced for 2013 Tour de Suisse
New presenting sponsor secured for the next two years
Details have been announced for the 2013 Tour de Suisse, the race's 77th edition, beginning June 8.
Race organisers have also revealed that German-based construction and chemical company Würth will step back as presenting sponsor, with Vaudoise Assurances signing on for the next two years.
The race will begin in the Levantine village of Quinto with an individual time trial and end with a mountain time trial from Bad Ragaz to Flumserberg.
Stage two features a mountain-top finish to Crans-Montana, at an altitude of 1500 metres.
Other peaks are included on Stage 3 from Montreux to Meiringen, Stage 4 from Meiringen / Brienz to Buochs, Stage 7 from Miles to La Punt and on the penultimate stage from Zernez to Bad Ragaz.
Full details of the 2013 will be released at a later date.
2013 Tour de Suisse:
June 8 - Stage 1 (Individual Time Trial) - Quinto
June 9 - Stage 2 - Quinto - Crans-Montana
June 10 - Stage 3 - Montreux - Meiringen
June 11 - Stage 4 - Meiringen / Brienz - Buochs
June 12 - Stage 5 - Buochs - Leuggern
June 13 - Stage 6 - Leuggern - Miles
June 14 - Stage 7 - Miles - La Punt
June 15 - Stage 8 - Zernez - Bad Ragaz
June 16 - Stage 9 (Individual Tie Trial) - Bad Ragaz - Flumserberg
