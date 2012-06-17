Route announced for 2013 Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 4 The Tour de Suisse peloton makes its way from Brig-Glis to Grindelwald during stage three. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Picture postcard scenery for the riders at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Snow still lined the roadsides in the route of Tour de Suisse stage 6. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) in green at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Details have been announced for the 2013 Tour de Suisse, the race's 77th edition, beginning June 8.

Race organisers have also revealed that German-based construction and chemical company Würth will step back as presenting sponsor, with Vaudoise Assurances signing on for the next two years.

The race will begin in the Levantine village of Quinto with an individual time trial and end with a mountain time trial from Bad Ragaz to Flumserberg.

Stage two features a mountain-top finish to Crans-Montana, at an altitude of 1500 metres.

Other peaks are included on Stage 3 from Montreux to Meiringen, Stage 4 from Meiringen / Brienz to Buochs, Stage 7 from Miles to La Punt and on the penultimate stage from Zernez to Bad Ragaz.

Full details of the 2013 will be released at a later date.

2013 Tour de Suisse:

June 8 - Stage 1 (Individual Time Trial) - Quinto

June 9 - Stage 2 - Quinto - Crans-Montana

June 10 - Stage 3 - Montreux - Meiringen

June 11 - Stage 4 - Meiringen / Brienz - Buochs

June 12 - Stage 5 - Buochs - Leuggern

June 13 - Stage 6 - Leuggern - Miles

June 14 - Stage 7 - Miles - La Punt

June 15 - Stage 8 - Zernez - Bad Ragaz

June 16 - Stage 9 (Individual Tie Trial) - Bad Ragaz - Flumserberg