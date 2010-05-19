Round two of the US Pro Gravity Tour set for this weekend

Bryn Atkinson (Transitions) races to a win at the opening round of the US Pro GRT (Image credit: Dylan Dean)

The second round of the 2010 USA Cycling Professional Mountain Bike Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) is set to hit the east coast at Plattekill Bike Park in Roxbury, New York, for the KHS Bicycles Gravity Open on May 20-23.

The New York event, a category-3 UCI event, is the second of five international-caliber downhill events that make up the US Pro GRT and is attracting the nation's and world's top riders representing teams like Trek World Racing, DRD Tomac, Team KHS, ODI XFusion, and others. With no gravity World Cup happening this weekend, many downhillers will be looking for non-World Cup races to keep their form and skills ssharp.

Going into round two, Bryn Atkinson leads the men's standings with 75 points compared to the 60 earned so far by Justin Leov. In the women's competition, Tracy Moseley leads Rachel Atherton 75 to 60.

The race will double as a Junior World Team Qualifier for the World Championships. The pro leader of the Pro GRT Series will also be automatically qualified to the USAC World Team. This race is an Innagural Eastern States Cup Race.

Pros will compete for a US$1,575 Cash Purse. Amateurs will compete for four complete KHS Bicycles - going to the fastest Cat 1,2,3 Men and the fastest amateur woman.

Plattekill Bike Park has been hosting downhill mountain bike races for well over a decade. The fall line trail sections are very steep and the natural terrain offers loose shale with large rock drops.