Rouleur Live: A mega tech gallery of the coolest things on show

By Josh Croxton
published

Can't make the show? Worry not, the best of the tech can be found right here

cool custom painted shoes from Rouleur Live
Custom painted shoes are only the half of it at Rouleur Live (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Rouleur Live is an annual cycling show in London with a unique twist. Firstly, it differs from the likes of Eurobike in that it tends to only attract established brands with a keen interest in road and gravel. 

The three halls of the show are not only packed with the latest bike tech, from custom builds to never-before-seen bikes, but at every turn, famous faces from the sport's past and present appear. This year, the show's opening day was headlined by two former riders who arguably made up cycling's biggest-ever rivalry: Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara, but the likes of Ethan Hayter, Nathan Haas, Nicolas Roche and Kasia Niewiadoma also roamed the halls among the public. 

Unsurprisingly then, the show attracts thousands of visitors and many of the sport's biggest brands, including Pinarello, Wahoo, Campagnolo and Cervelo, and it's here, firmly on the tech, where our focus lies for this gallery. 

We've roamed the halls camera in hand and pulled together a collection of what we think are the coolest bikes, components, accessories and more on show, so for those of you who can't make it to London, you don't feel like you've missed out. 

Interesting bikes

There were plenty of new and interesting bikes on show, with everything from a Wilier bike that's brand new, to a prototype Ribble electric aero bike. Here are the highlights:

Image 1 of 20
Rouleur Live tech
This bike from Officina Battaglin was in the third hall, but it was one of the highlights (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Dangerholm has a road bike

Dangerholm, is a Swedish bike designer who has made a name for himself in the past few years with super lightweight mountain bike builds and crazy gravel bikes. He's working on a road bike next - the new Scott Foil - and it's already a work of art. 

Image 1 of 13
Details of the Scott bike, designed by Dangerholm
Using the new Scott Foil as the base, not much has remained standard (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Dangerholm had a second bike on show, the Contessa Addict Gravel, with some equally interesting touches.

Image 1 of 7
Details of the Scott bike, designed by Dangerholm
The Contessa Addict Gravel, with Dangerholm himself behind in some fetching trousers (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Shoes, sunglasses and more

Bikes aren't the only thing on show though. There are plenty of accessories on offer, including custom shoe painting and rainbow stripes on World Champions' sunglasses. Here's the best of what we found:

Image 1 of 20
cool painted shoes from Rouleur Live
We're a big fan of custom shoes here at Cyclingnews... here are a few of our favourite designs from the show (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Pro tech

To go back to the start of this article, one of the key things about Rouleur Live is how integrated it is with professional cyclists past and present, and that extends into the tech too. This is a great opportunity for brands to show off their fancy winners-edition bikes, and there was everything from Filippo Ganna's €75k Hour Record bike to Annemiek Van Vleuten's yellow Tour de France Femmes winning Canyon Aeroad. Although if you recall, she didn't really use it much.

Image 1 of 28
Rouleur Live tech
Vincenzo Nibali, now retired, rode this special edition Wilier Zero SLR for his final race (Image credit: Josh Croxton)