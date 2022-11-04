Rouleur Live: A mega tech gallery of the coolest things on show

Custom painted shoes are only the half of it at Rouleur Live

Rouleur Live is an annual cycling show in London with a unique twist. Firstly, it differs from the likes of Eurobike in that it tends to only attract established brands with a keen interest in road and gravel.

The three halls of the show are not only packed with the latest bike tech, from custom builds to never-before-seen bikes, but at every turn, famous faces from the sport's past and present appear. This year, the show's opening day was headlined by two former riders who arguably made up cycling's biggest-ever rivalry: Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara, but the likes of Ethan Hayter, Nathan Haas, Nicolas Roche and Kasia Niewiadoma also roamed the halls among the public.

Unsurprisingly then, the show attracts thousands of visitors and many of the sport's biggest brands, including Pinarello, Wahoo, Campagnolo and Cervelo, and it's here, firmly on the tech, where our focus lies for this gallery.

We've roamed the halls camera in hand and pulled together a collection of what we think are the coolest bikes, components, accessories and more on show, so for those of you who can't make it to London, you don't feel like you've missed out.

Interesting bikes

There were plenty of new and interesting bikes on show, with everything from a Wilier bike that's brand new, to a prototype Ribble electric aero bike. Here are the highlights:

Image 1 of 20 This bike from Officina Battaglin was in the third hall, but it was one of the highlights (Image credit: Peter Stuart ) The chrome and blue finish glowed in the hall's artificial light (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) The Officina Battaglin logo is the same chrome finish (Image credit: Peter Stuart ) The blue finish extends to the cockpit too (Image credit: Peter Stuart ) Elsewhere, the Cannondale SuperSix Leichtbau, a lightweight limited edition version of the popular bike, was on show at the Campagnolo stand (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Literally translated, it means "lightweight construction" (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) It was given a pretty lightweight spec, too, including this saddle from Tune (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Something that'll be somewhat heavier: The prototype Ribble Ultra SLe - an electric version of the brand's aero-at-all-costs race bike (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) It might be a prototype, but it looks like it's almost ready to go, with a Mahle Ebikemotion kit fitted (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Wilier had a new bike too - this one is ready to go, and will soon launch as the Gran Turismo (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Using this elastomer, it cushions vibrations from the rear wheel. Top-spec models will get a 3D printed elastomer that can be tuned to the rider's weight (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) We took time to speak to Sarto, whose history in cycling has been making bikes for other brands such as Condor. The model has changed though, and now they make fully custom carbon fibre bikes for each customer (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) The way the carbon in this bike catches the light was a nice touch (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) This is another of Sarto's bikes, complete with Leightweight wheels (Image credit: Peter Stuart ) Recognise these? They're the air deflectors that Bianchi claim make the bike faster. However, they're not UCI legal, so newly-signed Arkea Samsic won't be allowed to use them (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) ...and this is how they are removed (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Speaking of UCI-illegal, Cadex, premium carbon fibre brand tied to Giant, make this wild triathlon bike (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) These wheels are legal, but they're no less unusual (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Here's the bike from the front... We're told the Giant Trinity is actually faster, assuming you can hold your position, but this bike is also designed to leave the rider fresher for the run that follows in triathlon (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) British brand Reap was on show with its new aero bike, the Vekta, now with disc brakes. (Image credit: Josh Croxton )

Dangerholm has a road bike

Dangerholm, is a Swedish bike designer who has made a name for himself in the past few years with super lightweight mountain bike builds and crazy gravel bikes. He's working on a road bike next - the new Scott Foil - and it's already a work of art.

Image 1 of 13 Using the new Scott Foil as the base, not much has remained standard (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) You may recognise the chainset from a gallery we published a few weeks ago... (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) It's from Sturdy Cycles, and it's 3d printed from titanium (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Here's the inside edge of the 3d printed chainring (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) The bike was covered in hand-written design notes (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) This will be the bike's final colour (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) It's called 'liquid gold', but it's predominantly green (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Decisions, decisions (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) The bike is still a work in progress, and a few spec decisions are yet to be made. (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Sorry SRAM, you're about to get replaced (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) The wheels are five-spoke wheels from Bike Ahead Composites (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Kogel supplies the bearings (Image credit: Josh Croxton )



Dangerholm had a second bike on show, the Contessa Addict Gravel, with some equally interesting touches.

Image 1 of 7 The Contessa Addict Gravel, with Dangerholm himself behind in some fetching trousers (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Pi Rope hubs, laced with textile spokes (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Thru Axles have Pernilla - his partner's name - engraved into the ends (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) The pink catches the light and shimmers to gold (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Trickstuff provides the C22 brakes (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) A colour-matched CeramicSpeed cage (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) The Shimano pedals are given titanium axles with CeramicSpeed bearings (Image credit: Josh Croxton )

Shoes, sunglasses and more

Bikes aren't the only thing on show though. There are plenty of accessories on offer, including custom shoe painting and rainbow stripes on World Champions' sunglasses. Here's the best of what we found:

Image 1 of 20 We're a big fan of custom shoes here at Cyclingnews... here are a few of our favourite designs from the show (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Q36.5 made headlines today with the launch of a new pro team. Those riders will use kit which includes these additions to the inner face at key impact points (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) It is a toughened material that adds no weight, yet is said to reduce abrasion to the skin by 500% (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Kask was on hand with its new Sintesi helmet (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) ...it's an affordable road, gravel and commuting helmet with its WG11 impact protection (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Like it or not, denim bib shorts are now a thing (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) They're courtesy of Rosti, and they even have a pocket on the bum (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Is this the world's first gravel specific indoor smart bike? No, it's just easier to adjust saddle height quickly (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Koo, connected to KASK, were on hand with a load of sunglasses in cool colourways... here's our pick of the best (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) Prescription glasses are available too (Image credit: Josh Croxton ) It's 2022... No tech gallery would be complete without a Palace collaboration (Image credit: Peter Stuart ) These POC helmets were used by EF Education EasyPost, and were designed by the renowned skate brand (Image credit: Peter Stuart ) The entrance to the show walked you past a wall of the entire WorldTour peloton's jersey collection (Image credit: Josh Croxton )

Pro tech

To go back to the start of this article, one of the key things about Rouleur Live is how integrated it is with professional cyclists past and present, and that extends into the tech too. This is a great opportunity for brands to show off their fancy winners-edition bikes, and there was everything from Filippo Ganna's €75k Hour Record bike to Annemiek Van Vleuten's yellow Tour de France Femmes winning Canyon Aeroad. Although if you recall, she didn't really use it much.