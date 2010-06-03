Rosseler suffers broken wrist in training accident

The best thing about winning a bike race: Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sebastien Rosseler of Team RadioShack has joined the list of those hit by a car while training the last few days. It is not yet known if his participation in the Tour de France will be jeopardised.

The accident occurred while he was riding between Liège and Tongeren in Belgium. "There is a small fracture in the left wrist. He also has some serious bruises on the right shoulder,” team spokesman Philippe Maertens told the Belgian news agency Belga. The rider must sit out training for at least two weeks, as he cannot put any pressure on the broken wrist for 14 days.





The most serious incident involved Marina Romoli of team Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan. She suffered severe facial injuries and fractured vertebrae when a car turned in front of her. The 21-year-old was placed in an induced coma and underwent nine hours of surgery.