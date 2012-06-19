Ropelato to fill-in for injured Brosnan

Image 1 of 2 Mitch Ropelato (Image credit: Craig “Stikman” Glaspell) Image 2 of 2 Mitch Ropelato (Image credit: Craig “Stikman” Glaspell)

With Monster Energy-Specialized racing's Troy Brosnan at home recovering from a training injury sustained in Austria, Mitch Ropelato is ready to step up to the opportunity to fill-in for Brosnan.

"Mitch was our first choice when we thought about a possible fill-in rider and we look forward to having him onboard. He's a talented rider, and I think he'll have a good time on the program," said Team Manager Sean Heimdal. "It's a shame to have Troy sidelined and we hope his recovery goes as planned!"

Ropelato has been racing in the US for Specialized Racing-USA gravity onboard his Demo and will now debut for the Monster Energy-Specialized Team at both the Mont-Saint-Anne, Quebec, Canada and Windham, New York World Cup rounds.

"I'm super excited that I get the opportunity to ride with Sam Hill, work with Jacy and Sean under the Monster/Specialized tent," said Ropelato. "It's really just a dream to be able to work with one of the top MTB teams in the world and really thankful that Specialized has lent me this opportunity to work with Monster Team. So, these next two weeks I'm just sitting on cloud 9 without a worry in the world and just go out and have some fun riding my bike."

Brosnan said, "I'm happy to see Mitch filling in for myself and glad that he will be getting a factory ride at the next World Cup rounds to show what talent on a bike he really has!"