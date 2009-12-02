Ronde van Vlaanderen to skip Eikenmolen in 2010

Image 1 of 2 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) won his second Ronde in a row (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Wim De Vocht (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) on the Molenberg during the 2009 Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Ronde van Vlaanderen will not ride over the Eikenmolen climb in 2010, according to Marc De Braekeleer, mayor of Lierde, Belgium. The route for next year's race, to be held on Sunday, April 4, is scheduled to be presented in the next few weeks.

The change is bad news for Stijn Devolder of Quick Step, who has won the race the last two years by attacking shortly before the Eikenmolen.

De Braekeleer told the Belgian broadcaster Radio MIG that otherwise the race would follow its traditional route, from the Tenbossestraat towards Parike, and going over the Parikeberg to the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

However, he also indicated that there could be some dramatic changes in the race in 2011. The Molenberg, usually the first climb in the finale, could be moved closer to the end, right after the Kwaremont, Patersburg, Koppenberg and Eikenberg.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.