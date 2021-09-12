Roglic out, Pogacar in for World Championships time trial

Primoz Roglic (Slovenia) with the Olympic gold medal for the time trial

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Olympic time trial champion and Vuelta a España winner Primož Roglič will not represent Slovenia in the upcoming UCI Road World Championships men's time trial on September 19.

Reporter Ciro Scognamiglio cited 'sources in the Slovenian federation' who confirmed Roglič would not compete next Sunday and suggested the country would instead field Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar and Jan Tratnik.

Roglič would have been one of the main favourites for the time trial title after following his Olympic gold medal by bookending the Vuelta with stage wins in the discipline.

The start list will also be missing his trade teammate Tom Dumoulin, who broke his wrist when a driver struck him while he was training last week. Dumoulin underwent surgery on the fracture on Friday.

The Worlds men's time trial is a flat 43.3 kilometres from Knokke-Heist to Bruges. Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel have been confirmed to be racing for the host country of Belgium.

Also expected is world champion Filippo Ganna (Italy), who suffered a stinging defeat at the hands of Swiss rider Stefan Küng in the European Championships, and former world champion Rohan Dennis (Australia).