Trending

Rodríguez last off in Vuelta a España stage 11 time trial

Froome, Contador and Valverde looking to take time on race leader

Image 1 of 3

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) posted the sixth fastest time of the day

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) posted the sixth fastest time of the day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 3

Chris Froome had to limit his losses

Chris Froome had to limit his losses
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 3 of 3

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sprinted to the win in Andorra

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sprinted to the win in Andorra
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Joost Van Leijen (Lotto Belisol) will be the first rider to leave the start house for the stage 11 time trial from Cambados to Pontevedra at this year's Vuelta a España. The 39.4km TT is the first individual test in the race but the route suggests that riders like current leader Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) won’t lose as much time to the specialists as would be expected.

The riders must tackle the Cat 3 climb before negotiating the technical descent. The climb to Alto Monte Castrove begins after just 13.5km and ascends approximately 450m over the 10km. It’s then a twisty and difficult descent, one small rise and a relatively flat run to the finish line in Pontevedra.

“For me, it will be hard chrono", said Rodríguez "But the course is not bad and has little flat. If I lost one minute, that would be great because it would mean that I could almost keep my leader’s jersey. I think I will just off keeping it, but the goal is to lose as little time as possible,” Rodríguez told Dhnet.be.

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team13:09:00
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia13:10:00
3Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano13:11:00
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team13:12:00
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13:13:00
6Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural13:14:00
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13:15:00
8Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural13:16:00
9Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge13:17:00
10Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural13:18:00
11Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD13:19:00
12Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp13:20:00
13Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural13:21:00
14Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank13:22:00
15Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge13:23:00
16Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia13:24:00
17Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13:25:00
18Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team13:26:00
19Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling13:27:00
20Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team13:28:00
21Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team13:29:00
22Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp13:30:00
23Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge13:31:00
24Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:32:00
25Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat13:33:00
26Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13:34:00
27Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge13:35:00
28Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13:36:00
29Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling13:37:00
30Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team13:38:00
31Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13:39:00
32Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling13:40:00
33Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team13:41:00
34Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan13:42:00
35Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13:43:00
36Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD13:44:00
37Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia13:45:00
38Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale13:46:00
39Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13:47:00
40Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp13:48:00
41David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13:49:00
42William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat13:50:00
43Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge13:51:00
44Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat13:52:00
45Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team13:53:00
46Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team13:54:00
47Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13:55:00
48Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD13:56:00
49Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13:57:00
50Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat13:58:00
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team13:59:00
52Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan14:00:00
53Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:01:00
54Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp14:02:00
55Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp14:03:00
56Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:04:00
57Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team14:05:00
58Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano14:06:00
59John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano14:07:00
60Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team14:08:00
61Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team14:09:00
62Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge14:10:00
63Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia14:11:00
64Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14:12:00
65Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team14:13:00
66Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank14:14:00
67Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team14:15:00
68Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia14:16:00
69Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:17:00
70Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia14:18:00
71Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14:19:00
72Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge14:20:00
73Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team14:21:00
74Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14:22:00
75Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14:23:00
76Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team14:24:00
77Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia14:25:00
78Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14:26:00
79Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team14:27:00
80Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia14:28:00
81Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling14:29:00
82Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge14:30:00
83Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14:31:00
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano14:32:00
85Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling14:33:00
86Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14:34:00
87Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat14:35:00
88Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural14:36:00
89Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank14:37:00
90Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14:38:00
91Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank14:39:00
92Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14:40:00
93Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia14:41:00
94Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan14:42:00
95Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale14:43:00
96Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano14:44:00
97Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan14:45:00
98Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team14:46:00
99Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14:47:00
100Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale14:48:00
101Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14:49:00
102Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank14:50:00
103Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14:51:00
104Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano14:52:00
105Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team14:53:00
106Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team14:54:00
107Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14:55:00
108Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:56:00
109Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling14:57:00
110Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team14:58:00
111Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank14:59:00
112Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team15:00:00
113Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge15:01:00
114Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team15:02:00
115Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15:03:00
116Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team15:04:00
117Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15:05:00
118Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD15:06:00
119Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team15:07:00
120Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team15:08:00
121David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural15:09:00
122Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD15:10:00
123Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp15:11:00
124Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp15:12:00
125Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan15:13:00
126Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team15:14:00
127Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD15:15:00
128Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team15:16:00
129Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15:17:00
130Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15:18:00
131Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team15:19:00
132Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15:20:00
133Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano15:21:00
134Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15:22:00
135Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano15:23:00
136Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team15:24:00
137Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:25:00
138Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15:26:00
139Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15:27:00
140Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:28:00
141Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:29:00
142Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank15:30:00
143Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural15:31:00
144Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank15:32:00
145Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale15:33:00
146Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD15:34:00
147Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team15:35:00
148Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan15:36:00
149Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan15:37:00
150Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15:38:00
151Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi15:39:00
152Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling15:40:00
153Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15:41:00
154Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:42:00
155Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15:43:00
156Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp15:44:00
157Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15:45:00
158Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team15:46:00
159Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team15:47:00
160Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15:48:00
161Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat15:49:00
162Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan15:50:00
163Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team15:51:00
164Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:52:00
165Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15:54:00
166Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team15:56:00
167Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15:58:00
168Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:00:00
169Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural16:02:00
170Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural16:04:00
171Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling16:06:00
172Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team16:08:00
173Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16:10:00
174Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team16:12:00
175Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team16:14:00
176Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan16:16:00
177Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team16:18:00
178Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16:20:00
179Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp16:22:00
180Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD16:24:00
181Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team16:26:00
182Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16:28:00
183Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD16:30:00
184Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16:32:00
185Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16:34:00
186Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16:36:00
187Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale16:38:00
188Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team16:40:00
189Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16:42:00
190Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16:44:00
191Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank16:46:00
192Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16:48:00
193Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team16:50:00