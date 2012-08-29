Rodríguez last off in Vuelta a España stage 11 time trial
Froome, Contador and Valverde looking to take time on race leader
Joost Van Leijen (Lotto Belisol) will be the first rider to leave the start house for the stage 11 time trial from Cambados to Pontevedra at this year's Vuelta a España. The 39.4km TT is the first individual test in the race but the route suggests that riders like current leader Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) won’t lose as much time to the specialists as would be expected.
The riders must tackle the Cat 3 climb before negotiating the technical descent. The climb to Alto Monte Castrove begins after just 13.5km and ascends approximately 450m over the 10km. It’s then a twisty and difficult descent, one small rise and a relatively flat run to the finish line in Pontevedra.
“For me, it will be hard chrono", said Rodríguez "But the course is not bad and has little flat. If I lost one minute, that would be great because it would mean that I could almost keep my leader’s jersey. I think I will just off keeping it, but the goal is to lose as little time as possible,” Rodríguez told Dhnet.be.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|13:09:00
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|13:10:00
|3
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|13:11:00
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|13:12:00
|5
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:13:00
|6
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|13:14:00
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13:15:00
|8
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|13:16:00
|9
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|13:17:00
|10
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|13:18:00
|11
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13:19:00
|12
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|13:20:00
|13
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|13:21:00
|14
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|13:22:00
|15
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|13:23:00
|16
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|13:24:00
|17
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13:25:00
|18
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:26:00
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13:27:00
|20
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|13:28:00
|21
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|13:29:00
|22
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|13:30:00
|23
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|13:31:00
|24
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:32:00
|25
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13:33:00
|26
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:34:00
|27
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|13:35:00
|28
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13:36:00
|29
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13:37:00
|30
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13:38:00
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13:39:00
|32
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|13:40:00
|33
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:41:00
|34
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|13:42:00
|35
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13:43:00
|36
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|13:44:00
|37
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|13:45:00
|38
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:46:00
|39
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13:47:00
|40
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13:48:00
|41
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13:49:00
|42
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13:50:00
|43
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|13:51:00
|44
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13:52:00
|45
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|13:53:00
|46
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|13:54:00
|47
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13:55:00
|48
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13:56:00
|49
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:57:00
|50
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|13:58:00
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|13:59:00
|52
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|14:00:00
|53
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:01:00
|54
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|14:02:00
|55
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|14:03:00
|56
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:04:00
|57
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|14:05:00
|58
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|14:06:00
|59
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|14:07:00
|60
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14:08:00
|61
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|14:09:00
|62
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|14:10:00
|63
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|14:11:00
|64
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14:12:00
|65
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|14:13:00
|66
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|14:14:00
|67
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|14:15:00
|68
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|14:16:00
|69
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:17:00
|70
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|14:18:00
|71
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14:19:00
|72
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|14:20:00
|73
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14:21:00
|74
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14:22:00
|75
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:23:00
|76
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|14:24:00
|77
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|14:25:00
|78
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14:26:00
|79
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|14:27:00
|80
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|14:28:00
|81
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|14:29:00
|82
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|14:30:00
|83
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14:31:00
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|14:32:00
|85
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|14:33:00
|86
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14:34:00
|87
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|14:35:00
|88
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|14:36:00
|89
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|14:37:00
|90
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:38:00
|91
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|14:39:00
|92
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14:40:00
|93
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|14:41:00
|94
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|14:42:00
|95
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:43:00
|96
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|14:44:00
|97
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|14:45:00
|98
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|14:46:00
|99
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14:47:00
|100
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:48:00
|101
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14:49:00
|102
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|14:50:00
|103
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14:51:00
|104
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|14:52:00
|105
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:53:00
|106
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:54:00
|107
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14:55:00
|108
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:56:00
|109
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14:57:00
|110
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:58:00
|111
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|14:59:00
|112
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|15:00:00
|113
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|15:01:00
|114
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:02:00
|115
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15:03:00
|116
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|15:04:00
|117
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:05:00
|118
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|15:06:00
|119
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|15:07:00
|120
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|15:08:00
|121
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|15:09:00
|122
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15:10:00
|123
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|15:11:00
|124
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|15:12:00
|125
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|15:13:00
|126
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15:14:00
|127
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15:15:00
|128
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15:16:00
|129
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15:17:00
|130
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15:18:00
|131
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|15:19:00
|132
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15:20:00
|133
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|15:21:00
|134
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15:22:00
|135
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|15:23:00
|136
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15:24:00
|137
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:25:00
|138
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15:26:00
|139
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15:27:00
|140
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:28:00
|141
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:29:00
|142
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|15:30:00
|143
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|15:31:00
|144
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|15:32:00
|145
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15:33:00
|146
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15:34:00
|147
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|15:35:00
|148
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|15:36:00
|149
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|15:37:00
|150
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15:38:00
|151
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:39:00
|152
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|15:40:00
|153
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15:41:00
|154
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:42:00
|155
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:43:00
|156
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|15:44:00
|157
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:45:00
|158
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|15:46:00
|159
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|15:47:00
|160
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:48:00
|161
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|15:49:00
|162
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|15:50:00
|163
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:51:00
|164
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:52:00
|165
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:54:00
|166
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|15:56:00
|167
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15:58:00
|168
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:00:00
|169
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|16:02:00
|170
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|16:04:00
|171
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|16:06:00
|172
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:08:00
|173
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16:10:00
|174
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|16:12:00
|175
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16:14:00
|176
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|16:16:00
|177
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16:18:00
|178
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:20:00
|179
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|16:22:00
|180
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|16:24:00
|181
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|16:26:00
|182
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16:28:00
|183
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|16:30:00
|184
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16:32:00
|185
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16:34:00
|186
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16:36:00
|187
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:38:00
|188
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|16:40:00
|189
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16:42:00
|190
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:44:00
|191
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|16:46:00
|192
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16:48:00
|193
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|16:50:00
