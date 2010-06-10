Rocky Mountain Bicycle Festival moves to Leadville

Postcard scenery: Lance Armstrong powers along in the Leadville 100 (Image credit: Rob O'Dea)

The 2010 Rocky Mountain Bicycle Festival shifts gears with a move to Leadville, Colorado, on Friday and Saturday, August 13 and 14, running at the same time and independent of the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race.

The event will feature a custom framebuilder's gallery, an outdoor demo with members of the local Cloud City Wheelers available to guide test riders on the road or dirt, the latest gear from industry upstarts and stalwarts, bicycle non-profits, and local food with plenty of Colorado craft-brewed beer.

The move to Leadville was assisted by the City of Leadville and Lake County to provide additional attractions for the 25,000 people who come to Leadville for the race each year and to relieve some of the pressure on the town from those massive crowds.

"We thrilled to have the Rocky Mountain Bike Festival in Leadville during the Trail 100 weekend. There is a huge audience for something like this. We hope to see it back here year after year," said Leadville Mayor Bud Elliot.

"With the incredible new demo capabilities that we have with the Lake County Pump Track, the Mineral Belt Trail (and dozens of other off-road trails), and the miles of breathtaking roads around Leadville we are concentrating on reaching out to companies with Demo Fleets right now," said event director Carol Johnson of Miles Ahead Events, Inc.

"At the same time, we have always had a strong relationship with custom framebuilders around the country, and each year we're excited to see this feature of the festival grow."

The Festival will be open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday and on Saturday right after the racers have headed out on course until 6:00 pm. It will be located on the race course - 300m from the start/finish - at 6th Street and Leiter.

For more information on the Rocky Mountain Bicycle Festival, visit www.RMBFestival.com.