Roche and Carrera celebrate 30th Anniversary of Irishman's triple - Gallery

A party in the Italian company's HQ marks Roche's '87 Giro, Tour, Worlds wins

Image 1 of 24

Stephen Roche and Claudio Chiappucci

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 24

Tacchella, Stephen Roche and Davide Boifava

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 24

Memorabilia at the Carrera HQ

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 24

Davide Boifava speaks to the crowd

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 24

Agata Lang and Renato Di Rocco

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 24

Davide Boifava is interviewed

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 24

Bikes and jeans go together at Carerra

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 24

Domenico Tacchella, Stephen Roche and Claudio Chiappucci

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 24

Davide Boifava

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 24

Tito Tacchella and Stephen Roche

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 24

Franck Boifava and Claudio Chiappucci

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 24

Renato Di Rocco and Agata Lang

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 24

Giuseppe Martinelli and Giovanni Battaglin

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 24

The entrance to Carrera

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 24

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 24

Stephen Roche cuts the big cake at the 30th anniversary part of his triple crown season

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 24

Names from Carrera's past include Tacchella, Stephen Roche, Davide Boifava, Claudio Chiappucci, Bontempi, Perini, Martinelli

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 24

Tacchella, Stephen Roche and Davide Boifava

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 24

Tito Tacchella, Stephen Roche, Renato Di Rocco and Davide Boifava

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 24

Tito Tacchella, Renato Di Rocco and Davide Boifava

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 24

Memorabilia at the Carrera HQ

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 24

People mingle and chat at the Roche party

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 24

Tito Tacchella, Renato Di Rocco and Davide Boifava

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 24

A crowd listens to Stephen Roche talk about his 1987 season

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Stephen Roche was the guest of honour Saturday at the Verona headquarters of Carrera as the Italian jeans maker celebrated the 30th anniversary of Irishman's triple crown season, when he won the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championships road race in 1987.

Tacchella bothers Tito, Imerio and Domenico, owners of the jean manufacturer, together with Davide Boifava built the Carrera racing team, which for 12 years from 1984 to 1996 was a staple of the pro cycling peloton. Claudio Chiappucci, Marco Pantani, Roberto Visentini, Guido Bontempi, Urs Zimmerman, Djamolidine Abduzhaparov, Andrea Taffi, Rolf Sorenson and Davide Cassani all wore the faux denim team shorts of Carrera, but none matched Roche's accomplishments in 1987.

The Tacchella brothers, Boifava and many of Roche's former teammates were on hand Saturday to commemorate the historic season.

 