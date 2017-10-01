Roche and Carrera celebrate 30th Anniversary of Irishman's triple - Gallery

A party in the Italian company's HQ marks Roche's '87 Giro, Tour, Worlds wins
Stephen Roche was the guest of honour Saturday at the Verona headquarters of Carrera as the Italian jeans maker celebrated the 30th anniversary of Irishman's triple crown season, when he won the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championships road race in 1987.
Tacchella bothers Tito, Imerio and Domenico, owners of the jean manufacturer, together with Davide Boifava built the Carrera racing team, which for 12 years from 1984 to 1996 was a staple of the pro cycling peloton. Claudio Chiappucci, Marco Pantani, Roberto Visentini, Guido Bontempi, Urs Zimmerman, Djamolidine Abduzhaparov, Andrea Taffi, Rolf Sorenson and Davide Cassani all wore the faux denim team shorts of Carrera, but none matched Roche's accomplishments in 1987.
The Tacchella brothers, Boifava and many of Roche's former teammates were on hand Saturday to commemorate the historic season.
