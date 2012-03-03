Robbie McEwen opens GreenEdge account in Singapore crit

Image 1 of 17 Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) still has speed in his legs (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 17 On the startline at the OCBC Cycle Singapore Professional Criterium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 17 Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) takes his first win for GreenEdge at the OCBC Cycling Criterium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 17 Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 17 Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) opens up his sprint for the line (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 17 The podium at the OCBC Cycling Criterium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 17 Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) picks up the winner's check for $12,500 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 17 Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 17 The podium at the OCBC Cycling Criterium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 17 Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 17 Race favourite Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 17 Riders try and break away from the main field (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 17 The start at the OCBC Cycle Singapore Professional Criterium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 17 There was a carnival atmosphere at the OCBC Cycle Singapore Professional Criterium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 17 Robbie McEwen (GreenEdge) wins the OCBC Cycle Singapore Professional Criterium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 17 On the startline at the OCBC Cycle Singapore Professional Criterium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 17 The remnants bunch sprint home after McEwen's win (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

He may be closing in on retirement but Robbie McEwen (39) proved that he’s still got form after claiming his first win for GreenEdge at the OCBC Cycling Criterium in Singapore.

McEwen is set to retire this May after enjoying a professional career dating back to 1996. Since then the Australian has won multiple races in every year.

“It’s my first win of the season and first for me at GreenEdge. It’s nice to get win in my last season,” he told Cyclingnews.

“I’ve won at least one race in every year in my career and this was a nice race. It was really tough; the roads were wet and a technical, fast course.”

McEwen puts his longevity and success down to hard work.

“You just keep putting in the work every season. Even when I broke my leg in 2009 and came back the next year and still managed to win races the next year in 2010 so to keep that level of consistency is something that I’m really proud of.”

McEwen will now take a breather before his next scheduled race at the Tour of Turkey in April, although he admitted that if he can find some racing between now and then he may compete. However he’s still on track to finish his career at the Tour of California in May, where a stage win in the final stage in Los Angeles would be the dream send-off.

“My next race is going to be the Tour of Turkey. I was scheduled to ride in Belgium towards the end of the month but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen now, so I think Turkey will be the next race unless I find something to ride in the meantime. I’ll try and find something in between but I’m looking at what the options are.”



