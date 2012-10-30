Road to Rio begins in ernest for Great Britain at Glasgow Track World Cup
Seven London Olympic gold medallists in line up
Having finished second behind hosts Colombia at the first UCI Track World Cup event of the season earlier this month in Cali, British Cycling has named its team for the upcoming event in Glasgow, Scotland next month. Great Britain ran a reduced squad in Cali but this next event marks a return for the majority of biggest names.
Seven gold medallists from the London Olympic Games will line up at the new Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. Great Britain dominated the track events in London, taking seven of the ten events, and a total of nine medals. As the countdown to the Rio Games begins, performance director Dave Brailsford said it’s time to experiment and look towards the future.
"The period of time immediately after an Olympics is an interesting one for the team as it allows us to try out new line-ups and look at how the younger squad members are developing,” he said.
Ed Clancy, Olympic gold medallist and part of the World Champion line-up in the men’s pursuit will be making his debut in the team sprint alongside Jason Kenny and Phillip Hindes while Hoy has a break this season.
Steven Burke is the only member of the team pursuit squad from London making his return, with Geraint Thomas and Peter Kennaugh concentrating on the road.
“Now that the London Olympics are behind us I'm hoping we can carry some of that momentum on into the World Cup and I know the whole team is looking forward to racing again in front of a home-crowd on our first step towards Rio."
The Glasgow Track World Cup will be held from November 16-18, 2012.
Men's Sprint
Ed Clancy
Philip Hindes
Jason Kenny
Women's Sprint
Becky James
Jess Varnish
Men's Endurance
Steven Burke
Jon Dibben
Owain Doull
Sam Harrison
Joe Kelly (reserve)
Andy Tennant
Simon Yates
Women's Endurance
Dani King
Joanna Rowsell
Laura Trott
