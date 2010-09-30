Riis believes in Contador's innocence

Bjarne Riis waited patiently outside as his riders were presented (Image credit: Richard Tyler)

Team Saxo Bank manager Bjarne Riis has spoken with Alberto Contador about the Spanish rider's positive test for Clenbuterol, and indicated that he believed in Contador's innocence.

“Right now there is not much to comment on. It's just really unfortunate that Contador is put in this situation," Riis told Sporten.dk. “There's nothing else to do than to wait for a decision in this matter.”

Riis, who will welcome Contador in his team as of next season, said that he had doubts about the matter and could not image that Contador would have used Clenbuterol. “It is an old preparation which has no effect at all - only side effects.”

The amount found in the positive doping control was so small that he, along with the International Cycling Union, doubts the results, he said.

Riis already spoke with the triple Tour de France winner. “He told me the same thing that he's probably telling the press conference today. That it must be because of something he has eaten."