Rigoberto Urán fractures hip, abandons 'last dance' Vuelta a España

Retiring Colombian heads home, facing retirement early

Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) won't be ending his professional cycling career with a bang but with a whimper. The 37-year-old, who planned to retire at the end of the season, crashed during stage 6 at the Vuelta a España and broke a bone in his hip, his team announced.

The Colombian fell during Thursday's 181-kilometre stage from the Carrefour at Jerez de la Frontera to Yunquera and did not finish the stage.

