Rigoberto Urán closes out professional cycling career with farewell event at Medellín stadium among 8000 fans

By
published

'I was able to fight and inspire an entire country'

Rigoberto Uran rides during his farewell cycling race after announcing his retirement from professional cycling in Medellin
Rigoberto Uran rides during his farewell cycling race after announcing his retirement from professional cycling in Medellin (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rigoberto Urán has closed out his professional cycling career with a farewell event at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín on Sunday. The Colombian received the Medalla Categoría Oro, the highest award given by the Mayor's Office, while among 8,000 fans.

"This is a very special moment for any cyclist. I couldn't do it in the Vuelta a España, but God knows how he does these things. Today in Medellín, in front of all my people and the participants of the Giro de Rigo, witnesses of what is going to happen, I am [retiring from] cycling professionally," Urán said in a report published in Marca.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.