Riders' union asks TV motos to keep their distance

Image 1 of 4 The TV moto follows Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 A cameraman keeps a watchful eye on the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 The TV moto captures Fabian Cancellara's trip through Utrecht. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Bauke Mollema was the quickest to react after he, Richie Porte and Chris Froome were involved in the moto accident (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Gianni Bugno, president of the Association of Professional Cyclists (CPA), this week issued an open letter denouncing "the excessive proximity of the motorbikes to the athletes during the competitions", which is a problem he says is occurring more frequently in races around the world.

Currently attending the Giro d'Italia, where Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) leads all comers after dominating the stage 9 time trial, Bugno said the CPA will formally address the issue at the UCI Security Commission meeting in June. For the time being, however, he is asking on behalf of the riders that race vehicles "demonstrate a greater sensitivity toward safe and fair competitions".

"The safety of our women and our men is fundamental, same as the correct execution of the race," Bugno said in a statement sent to media.

"The competitive result must be as fair as possible," he continued. "It cannot be compromised by encounters, which, even if for a few seconds, can affect the regular development of the event. The riders themselves are asking the motorcyclists, especially those from the TV, to stay at a greater distance from them, whether they are ahead or in pursuit.

"The technology we now have at our disposal allows excellent quality shots even at a greater distance than that what is, unfortunately, becoming habitual," Bugno said. "We demand greater attention to this intolerable problem, which creates risks for the safety of the athletes, influences the development of the competitions and jeopardises the real value of the athletes."