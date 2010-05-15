Riders spin out legs on eve of Tour of California

Schleck among riders testing gear before Sunday's stage 1
Cyclingnews caught up with some of the Tour of California's racers on Saturday as they headed out for a pre-race spin for a few hours to get ready for the opening stage on Sunday.
In contrast to the wet and muddy conditions at the Giro d'Italia for Saturday's stage 7, it was sunny and warm in Sacramento.
Riders spent several hours getting their legs going and testing out equipment. Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) was among the riders testing out new rigs. Specialized built him a new bike, painted with the symbol of Luxembourg for the national champion.
Stage 1 will begin on Sunday in Nevada City and head south to Sacramento. It will travel through the Grass Valley and Old Town in Auburn. The mostly downhill stage will favor sprinters as they complete the stage with three circuits around the state's Capitol building.
Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for complete coverage of the Tour of California.
