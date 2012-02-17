RideClean/PatentIt.com elite women's team launches for 2012

Image 1 of 2 USA Crits leader Erica Allar saved her energy for the final sprint. (Image credit: Emory Ball) Image 2 of 2 Erica Allar (Ride Clean) USA Crits Series Leader. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

RideClean/PatentIt.com elite women's team will roll up to the start line for the first time in 2012 with two time Olympian and 22 time national track champion Jame Carney as team director.

Related Articles USA CRITS Championship Series unveils 2012 schedule

"The four of us have very lofty goals," team captain Erica Allar said. "Our ceiling of development is still very high and the new structure of the RideClean/PatentIt.com Elite Women's Team creates a great platform for us to impact women's cycling in a way that it so desperately needs."

The RideClean/PatentIt.com Elite Women's Team’s main focus for 2012 will be the USA Crits Series and National Crit Calendar races. They plan to kick off the season, with Allar as defending USA Crits Series 2011 Champion, in Delray, Fl on March 10.

"Our goals this year are fairly well focused," sponsor PatentIt.com’s Steve Lisa said. "Primarily, we wanted to get Jame enough support so that he could put a team of top-notch women in the peloton with Erica as the lead rider.

The ultimate goal is to give Erica the best shot possible to repeat as the women's USA Crit Series champion. In addition, the team plans to double up when possible with the NCC."

The new team takes the place of RideClean/PatentIt.com’ regional men's team.

"We are really excited to be an elite women's team this year knowing that there are not as many women's teams as there are men's," Allar said. "I am very excited about our potential."

The RideClean/PatentIt.com Elite Women's Team’s Roster

Erica Allar - 2011 USA Crits Series Champion

Colleen Hayduk - Third Omnium National Track Championships and second in Under 25 category for USA Crits Series

Hanan Alve-Hyde - Third National Track Championship Scratch Race

Lenore Pipes - Guam National Team Member and seventh overall 2011 USA Crits Series