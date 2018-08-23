Richie Porte signs for Trek-Segafredo

Image 1 of 5 Tour de Suisse 2018 podium (from left): Jakob Fuglsang, Richie Porte and Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC) out of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) celebrates winning the 2018 Tour de suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC) ahead of the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Richie Porte on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richie Porte has signed a two-year contract with Trek-Segafredo. The Australian, 33, has spent the last three seasons at BMC Racing and has established himself as one the best week-long stage racers in the world, recently winning the Tour de Suisse in June. The move to Trek-Segafredo was first reported by Cyclingnews in July.

With BMC Racing struggling to sign a new sponsor until late July, the former Tour de Romandie and Paris-Nice winner signed a contract with Trek-Segafredo and will lead the line in stage races, including the Tour de France, next season.

Porte crashed out of this year's Tour de France on stage 9, but will now lead BMC Racing in their final Grand Tour, at the Vuelta a España.

"I am thrilled to finally confirm that I will join Trek-Segafredo in 2019," Porte said.

"I had a great time at BMC Racing Team, and I want to thank them for the past three years, but I feel ready to take on another challenge, which I am certain I will find at Trek-Segafredo. I am particularly looking forward to focusing on more races throughout the year. Of course, the Tour de France will still be a huge goal for me, and I am excited to go there to race with a super strong team alongside me, but I will also aim for one-week stage races, like the ones I have won before, and the ones I have never raced. Honestly, I am really excited to start this new chapter in my career - I can’t wait!”

Trek believe that Porte can fill the void left by Alberto Contador, who retired at the end of 2017. The team failed to sign a replacement for this season and after showing interest in Simon Yates and Geraint Thomas turned their attention back to Porte, who they first tried to sign at the start of last season.

“Richie is a remarkable cyclist that has shown his capacities in the past, and I am confident he still has great results in him for the next few years," said General Manager Luca Guercilena.





The Cyclingnews podcast is brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.

Cyclingnews has compiled a bumper list of 12 riders to watch for the forthcoming Vuelta a España. Watch the video above to see who made it into our list and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.