Reynolds announces three new 46mm depth wheelsets with novel rim profile

Almost any deeper section carbon wheel rim you can think of nowadays adopts a bulbous U-shape, which is claimed to increase stability in crosswinds. That wasn’t always the case; seven or eight years ago, a V-shaped rim profile was prevalent.

Reynolds has been one of the few brands to continue to use the V-shaped profile though, on its top-spec Blacklabel Aero rims, although its less pricey rims have adopted a U-shaped profile.

New rim profile is not quite V-shaped, not quite U-shaped (Image credit: Reynolds)

Now Reynolds has blended the two profiles with its latest BL 46 Pro DB, BL 46 Expert DB and AR 46 DB wheelsets. They’re not quite U-shaped, but the sides of the rim taper upwards, with a much smaller rounded section towards the top – a sort of semi-U.

As with many deep section aero rims, the DET 2 rim profile bulges out from the flanges, which are hooked rather than hookless. In its case, the internal width is a not super-wide 21mm, but the maximum outer width of the rim is 31mm, with the full rim being 46mm deep. Reynolds says that the tubeless-ready rim is aero optimised for 28mm tyres.

It says that its rim profile is designed to handle a wide range of wind yaw angles, such as would be encountered in the real world, rather than just a narrow range of yaw angles tested in the wind tunnel. This is claimed to offer increased stability so that riders can more easily maintain a more aero ride position.

Reynolds says that its CR6 laminate and resin result in the top-spec BL 46 Pro DB wheelset having an extremely stiff, torsionally resistant rim.

The Pro level wheels use the Reynolds/I9 Torch hubs with 6-degrees of engagement (Image credit: Reynolds)

The rim is laced to Blacklabel Torch hubs which Reynolds co-developed with hub specialist Industry9, with a three pawl freehub with a very small 6° engagement angle thanks to Industry9‘s offset pawl freehub mechanism, which leads to fast pick-up.

Range, specs and prices

The new rim is hooked for compatibility with a wider range of tyres (Image credit: Reynolds)

Reynolds is offering its new 46mm rim profile in its three different wheel ranges: Blacklabel Pro, Blacklabel Expert and AR. All are offered with a lifetime guarantee on the rim.

The Blacklabel 46 Pro DB wheels are the premium option and use the Blacklabel Torch hubs with Sapim CX-Ray spokes and alloy nipples, spoked 20 front, 24 rear. Reynolds claims a 1,397g wheelset weight.

Move down the range and the Blacklabel 46 Expert DB wheelset uses the same rim, but with 24 Sapim CX-Ray spokes front and rear laced to Reynolds/Ringle Super Bubba X Road DB hubs with a three pawl ratchet with 8° engagement. Claimed weight increases to 1,430g.

Finally, the Reynolds AR46 DB wheelset has Sapim Sprint spokes with brass nipples, a new Reynolds/Ringle SRX Road DB hub with a 3 pawl freehub with 12° engagement. Reynolds says that it weighs 1,604g.

Price for the top-spec Pro wheels is $2,299.99 / £2,446.50 / €2,330

Expert spec wheels are priced at $1,899.99 / £2,026.50 / €1,930

AR spec wheels are priced at $1,449.99 / £1,543.50 / €1,470