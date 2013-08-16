Return to Tour de France unlikely for Wiggins

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) signs autographs at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

After finishing up the stage 5 individual time trial at the Eneco Tour on Friday, Bradley Wiggins (Sky) answered the usual battery of questions about the Tour de France and his form ahead of the upcoming road world championships in September.

Wiggins was fifth in the Eneco Tour time trial, which was a mere 13.2km, short compared to the world championship time trial. He was nine seconds off the pace of stage winner Sylvain Chavanel.

"I'm pretty disappointed," he said to nusport.nl, "though I knew since checking out the course that it was good for specialists like Taylor Phinney and Jesse Sergent. The first part was technical."

"In addition, these distances just too short for me. Besides, I think I could have been at a disadvantage because of my early start time and because of the wind getting calmer later in the afternoon."

Last year's Tour de France winner, who missed this year's edition, also did not see a future for himself back at the Tour. He cited the "supremacy of Chris Froome for the next five years" as a reason he wouldn't have to chase another Tour victory. Froome is Wiggins' teammate on Sky.

"I would prefer my attention back toward the track," said Wiggins.