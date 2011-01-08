Retired Sydor advising Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes

Image 1 of 9 Alision Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) riding in fifth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 9 A Red Truck Racing rider is interviewed (Image credit: Red Truck Racing) Image 3 of 9 A Red Truck Racer makes the podium (Image credit: Red Truck Racing) Image 4 of 9 A Red Truck racer on the podium (Image credit: Red Truck Racing) Image 5 of 9 A Red Truck racer celebrates victory (Image credit: Red Truck Racing) Image 6 of 9 A Red Truck racer in action (Image credit: Red Truck Racing) Image 7 of 9 A Red Truck Racer blazes through a corner (Image credit: Red Truck Racing) Image 8 of 9 Alision Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) having another strong start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 9 Alision Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) leading over the barriers on the first lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Retired road and mountain bike Canadian pro Alison Sydor has joined the Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Cycling Team in an advisory capacity.

Sydor, who retired from pro competition in 2009, is looking forward to sharing her vast wealth of knowledge in the sport, working with both the team's management and the team athletes.

"The Trek Red Truck racing program has already proven itself to be a very successful rider development program," said Sydor, a three-time mountain bike cross country world champion (1994, 1995, 1996) and Olympic silver medallist (1996). "I'm looking forward to being a part of a great group of people who have already given back a lot to the sport here."

"I'm pleased to be able to share my 23 years of racing experience in the sport to support, where I can, the team's current and future goals."

Sydor will be at the team's annual training camp in Santa Rosa, California in April. She will also attend some races with the team in her capacity as part of team management.

"She is going to assist the team with rider selection, race/schedule selection and general team direction going forward," said Steve Engh, Team Director and Owner.

She won't be coaching riders, but will help riders align team goals and prepare for the squad's races.

The Trek Red Truck team's program will focus on the BC Cup Series, BC Superweek, Cascade Classic and Mt Hood.

During the mountain bike portion of her career, Sydor won 17 World Cup races and for 14 consecutive years (1991-2004), she never finished outside the top five at the world championships.

In her road career, which preceded her mountain bike career, she won stages at events like the Tour de L'Aude, Tour de France Feminin, and the EU tour. She earned two Olympic medals in 2004.

In the final years of her career, she also raced cyclo-cross and her accomplishments in that discipline gave her the unique distinction of being the only Canadian cyclist to have won elite titles in three completely separate disciplines (road, mountain bike, and cyclo-cross).

2011 Trek Red Truck Team

Senior men

Dave Vukets (Team Captain)

Adam Thuss (Rider Liaison)

Tyler Trace

Matt Bell

Dan Skinner

Bryson Bowers

Marcel Arden

Craig Logan

Cody Canning

Bailey McKnight

Senior women

Andrea Hannos (Women's Team Manager)

Annie Ewart

Noe Cooper

Shoshauna Laxson

Karlee Gendron

Julia Barnet

Master men (race team)

James Neil

Chris White

Rory McAdams

Chris Barth

Sven Strum

Master women (race team)

Courtney Albert

Anne Yew

Anne-Marie Lefrancois

Fiona Mcloed

Masters

Sara Neil

Fred Herrmann

Dave Watt

Jay Murray

Jamie Davidson

Sean Dawson

Brian Green

Graeme Tutti

Paul Player

Matt Walker

Management

Steve Engh

Mark James

Matt Barth

Geoff Rice

Alison Sydor