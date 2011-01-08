Retired Sydor advising Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
Former road, mountain bike, 'cross pro guides team development
Retired road and mountain bike Canadian pro Alison Sydor has joined the Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes Cycling Team in an advisory capacity.
Sydor, who retired from pro competition in 2009, is looking forward to sharing her vast wealth of knowledge in the sport, working with both the team's management and the team athletes.
"The Trek Red Truck racing program has already proven itself to be a very successful rider development program," said Sydor, a three-time mountain bike cross country world champion (1994, 1995, 1996) and Olympic silver medallist (1996). "I'm looking forward to being a part of a great group of people who have already given back a lot to the sport here."
"I'm pleased to be able to share my 23 years of racing experience in the sport to support, where I can, the team's current and future goals."
Sydor will be at the team's annual training camp in Santa Rosa, California in April. She will also attend some races with the team in her capacity as part of team management.
"She is going to assist the team with rider selection, race/schedule selection and general team direction going forward," said Steve Engh, Team Director and Owner.
She won't be coaching riders, but will help riders align team goals and prepare for the squad's races.
The Trek Red Truck team's program will focus on the BC Cup Series, BC Superweek, Cascade Classic and Mt Hood.
During the mountain bike portion of her career, Sydor won 17 World Cup races and for 14 consecutive years (1991-2004), she never finished outside the top five at the world championships.
In her road career, which preceded her mountain bike career, she won stages at events like the Tour de L'Aude, Tour de France Feminin, and the EU tour. She earned two Olympic medals in 2004.
In the final years of her career, she also raced cyclo-cross and her accomplishments in that discipline gave her the unique distinction of being the only Canadian cyclist to have won elite titles in three completely separate disciplines (road, mountain bike, and cyclo-cross).
2011 Trek Red Truck Team
Senior men
Dave Vukets (Team Captain)
Adam Thuss (Rider Liaison)
Tyler Trace
Matt Bell
Dan Skinner
Bryson Bowers
Marcel Arden
Craig Logan
Cody Canning
Bailey McKnight
Senior women
Andrea Hannos (Women's Team Manager)
Annie Ewart
Noe Cooper
Shoshauna Laxson
Karlee Gendron
Julia Barnet
Master men (race team)
James Neil
Chris White
Rory McAdams
Chris Barth
Sven Strum
Master women (race team)
Courtney Albert
Anne Yew
Anne-Marie Lefrancois
Fiona Mcloed
Masters
Sara Neil
Fred Herrmann
Dave Watt
Jay Murray
Jamie Davidson
Sean Dawson
Brian Green
Graeme Tutti
Paul Player
Matt Walker
Management
Steve Engh
Mark James
Matt Barth
Geoff Rice
Alison Sydor
