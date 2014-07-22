MTN-Qhubeka to ride Cervélo next season

Image 1 of 4 Merhawi Kudus at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Louis Meintjes (MTN Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Kristian Sbaragli (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 The Cervélo S2 aero road bike, as seen at Eurobike 2013 (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Future Publishing)

Team MTN-Qhubeka will ride Cervélo bikes next season. The bikes will be fitted with Rotor equipment, the team announced. It's the current set-up of the Garmin-Sharp team but they have been linked to a Cannondale move in 2015. The South African team used Trek bikes for the past seasons.

"Cervélo has always been synonymous with the highest levels of racing performance," team manager Douglas Ryder said. "The new team will be competitive on the world stage, and Cervélo has already won everything from the world championships to cobbled classics like Paris-Roubaix and Grand Tours including the Tour de France. Who better to give Team MTN-Qhubeka's riders the best opportunity to succeed?"

Cervélo and Rotor will also support the goals of the Qhubeka foundation to bring bicycle mobility to isolated areas of Africa. With every Team MTN Qhubeka replica Cervélo sells, the company will donate a Qhubeka foundation bike.

"Cervélo is excited at the opportunity to support both the team and the Qhubeka Foundation," said Cervélo managing director Robert Reijers. "Not just in terms of high-performance racing, but also because we truly believe that by providing cycling mobility, we can directly benefit people’s lives by increasing the distance they can travel, what they can carry, where they can go, and how fast they can get there."

"Like no other bike company, Cervélo understands that cycling needs new and better ways to connect with its fans. It's a great feeling to align Cervélo's DNA with the MTN-Qhubeka project," the company's founder Gerard Vroomen concluded.