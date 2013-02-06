Report: Armstrong subject of criminal investigation
Birotte does not speak for the federal government as a whole, says anonymous source
Contrary to what U.S. Attorney André Birotte said at a press conference on Tuesday, a federal government source has told ABC News that Lance Armstrong is in fact the focus of a criminal investigation.
According to the anonymous source, "Agents are actively investigating Armstrong for obstruction, witness tampering and intimidation," they told ABC News.
Earlier, Birotte who last February dropped the federal investigation into the former Tour de France champion, told the media in Washington, DC, that he stood by the decision despite Armstrong’s confession to Oprah Winfrey.
"We made a decision on that case a little over a year ago," Birotte said, according to Reuters. "Obviously, we've been well aware of the statements that have been made by Mr. Armstrong in other media reports. That does not change my view at this time."
His comments appear to have been premature with the source adding that: "Birotte does not speak for the federal government as a whole," with the investigation being run out of an office separate to that of Birotte.
