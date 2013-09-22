Report: Accent Jobs ends sponsorship of Accent Jobs-Wanty

The Accent Jobs-Wanty team previews Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad course. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Accent Jobs has reportedly ended its co-sponsorship of Belgian UCI Pro Continental team Accent Jobs-Wanty. Belgian newspaper RTBF is reporting that the rumoured move by current Vacansoleil-DCM directeur sportif Hilaire Van der Schueren into the ranks of Accent Jobs-Wanty is complete and will act to offset the hole left by the departure of Accent Jobs.

Related Articles Vacansoleil to continue as Pro Continental team?

As reported yesterday, Van der Schueren was on the brink of completing this transition -and taking the two million euros he has already raised- with his hopes of salvaging the collapse of Vacansoleil-DCM looking increasingly unlikely.

Now it is being reported that Van der Schueren has secured a new Walloon sponsor who will partner with Wanty to ensure the team continues at Pro Continental level. This soon to be revealed sponsor has reportedly signed for one year up front with a contract extension possible.

