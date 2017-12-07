Repeat Kristallen Fiets wins for Van Avermaet and D'hoore

Image 1 of 12 Greg Van Avermaet with his 2017 "Kristallen Fiets" (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 12 Greg Van Avermaet with wife Ellen and his parents (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 12 The "Kristallen Fiets" trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 12 Greg Van Avermaet interviewed as he holds the Kristallen Fiets trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 12 Patrick Lefevere collecting his fifth best manager award (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 12 Dylan Teuns at the awards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 12 Nick Nuyens with Lynn Peeters (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 12 Peter van Petegem with his wife Angelique (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 12 Tom Boonen and Lore Van de Weyer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 12 Five time "Kristallen Fiets" winner Johan Museeuw (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 12 Noble's Horst Engineering toe spikes. Maybe the only equipment choice that mattered on this course. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 12 Julien Vermote won the Crystal Drop of Sweat (Best Helper) prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet has claimed a fourth career Kristallen Fiets award while Jolien d'Hoore also won a consecutive best women's prize. Bjorg Lambrecht also repeated his best young rider victory.

The best manager prize went to Patrick Lefevere, his fifth and first since 2013, while the best domestique prize went to Julien Vermote for the first time.

"I did not see Phil [Gilbert] sitting in the hall, so I was pretty sure I would win," Van Avermaet said according to Sporza. "The trophy cupboard I built made is starting to fill. My Flandriens are also there, the UCI WorldTour trophy, my cobblestone and the Rio gold medal."

Van Avermaet finished the season as the overall WorldTour winner having won Paris–Roubaix, Gent–Wevelgem, E3 Harelbeke, and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The BMC rider was also second at the Tour of Flanders, Strade Bianche, and GP de Québec. There was also the overall Tour de Luxembourg victory for the 32-year-old.

Matching Gilbert's record of four straight Kristallen Fiets wins, Van Avermaet draws to within one win of Johan Museeuw's record of five. Looking ahead to 2018, Van Avermeat explained he will focus on the classics with the Tour of Flanders his major objective.

"I want to be there again from Omloop to Amstel Gold Race. Which races you win, does not really matter," he said. "The Tour of Flanders is a goal every year, but I've never won. The course is actually the best, but details determine the outcome."

While Van Avermaet was on hand at the Knokke Casino for the awards, Jolien D'hoore was absent with the Belgian champion taking part in her first team camp with Orica-Scott in the Victorian Alps of Australia. However, the 27-year-old was able to send a video message of gratitude that was played to the guests in the casino.

"I did not expect this, I am very happy, personally I think this is the best prize you can win. I would like to thank everyone for it," she said.

In 2017, D'hoore won a fifth Belgian title along with Omloop van het Hageland, Grand Prix de Dottignies, and the La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta. She also won stages of Ladies Tour of Norway, Giro Rosa, and the Women's Tour. On the track, D'hoore also won a madison world title, bronze in the scratch race and also enjoyed a madison Track World Cup in Pruszków.

Following best manager awards for Walter Planckaert and Kevin De Weert, Quick-Step Floors' season enjoyed a return to the podium for Lefevere. The Belgian first won the award in 2000, also claiming success in 2004, 2006, and 2013.

After three straight wins for Iljo Keisse, teammate Vermote won the best helper award to ensure a second victory on the night for Quick-Step Floors.