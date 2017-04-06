Renshaw out with broken ankle after Scheldeprijs crash

Image 1 of 2 Mark Renshaw in the 2017 Dimension Data kit (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 2 Mark Renshaw and Bernie Eisel will be key lead out men for Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dimension Data today confirmed that Mark Renshaw will be out for at least two weeks after injuring his ankle in a crash at the Scheldeprijs on Wednesday. The Australian sustained a fracture to his talus bone.

Related Articles Cavendish out of Paris-Roubaix with ankle injury

The crash occurred in the high speed run-in to the finish in Schoten, when a rider touched wheels near the front of the peloton on the right side of the road with 4km to go, taking down a number of riders.

Renshaw crashed on the left side of the road together with Youcef Reguigui and Jay Thomson. It was his second crash in two weeks after a spill in Gent-Wevelgem.

"Didn't even see it coming as it started on the other side of the road. Two crashes in two weeks is enough for me," Renshaw wrote on Twitter.

Dimension Data's team doctor Dirk Tenner said Renshaw will undergo surgery to fix the break. "The surgery will be done in Cologne and Mark will spend two additional nights in hospital under observation before being able to return home. Without any complications, we expect that Mark will be able to start training in two weeks," Tenner said in a press release.

The loss of Renshaw is a second blow for the South African team, which is missing Mark Cavendish because of an overuse injury to his ankle.