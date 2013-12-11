Remy Absalon signs with Scott

Image 1 of 4 Remy Absalon (Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team) (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 2 of 4 Remy Absalon poses with his new Scott team bike (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 3 of 4 Remy Absalon`s Genius LT 700 Tuned mounted with his parts (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 4 of 4 Remy Absalon, brother of Julien Absalon, will race for Scott in 2014. (Image credit: Scott Sports)

French enduro star and three-time Megavalanche winner Remy Absalon has signed a contract with Scott Sports and will race for the Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team. The younger brother of former Olympic and world cross country champion Julien Absalon is making the move to his new team from Commencal. The three-year deal will begin in 2014.

"After nine years with Commencal, I needed a new challenge and a new experience," said Absalon. "I wanted to build another project with a cool brand with a good spirit."

Absalon is known for his downhill marathon abilities. In 2014, he'll be focusing on the Enduro World Series (EWS) and other major enduro races. He was fourth in the 2013 EWS and has previously won races like Crankworx, the Superenduro and the Enduro des Nations.

Scott has been involved in the enduro scene for years, mainly with a solid French rider line-up. Adding Absalon is taking this involvement to a new level.

"Enduro has progressed immensely through the years and now even belongs to the established UCI racing disciplines. Having been in the enduro discipline from the early days with the release of the original Scott Ransom, sponsoring a top international like Remy strengthens our brand presence in this segment," said Lionel Girardin, Senior Marketing Manager of Scott.

Absalon will race the Scott Genius LT 700 bike.