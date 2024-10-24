Rémi Cavagna quits Movistar for Groupama-FDJ after difficult year with Spanish team

Groupama-FDJ have announced the signing of Rémi Cavagna on a two-year deal from Movistar, ending the Frenchman's difficult spell with the Spanish team after just a season.

The French time trial specialist made a surprise move to Spanish squad for 2024 but then, endured a unsuccessful year which has seen him record only a single top-10 result with fourth in the time trial at the French National Championships.

The 'TGV of Clermont-Ferrand' now returns to France to race for a French team for the first time in his career. He joins climber Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) among Groupama-FDJ's major signings for 2025, while Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) and Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) are among the departures.

"It's a new project that is taking shape after a year during which I wasn't able to fully express myself," Cavagna said, according to Velo Club. "I am joining Groupama-FDJ cycling team for the next two years.

"Cycling is evolving very quickly and I like the importance the team gives to technical development, particularly in time trials. Such close collaboration between the team, riders and R&D centre is rare and precious. That's what motivated me to make this choice.

"I've always been an attacking rider. This year, I suffered a lot, but I want to find myself again and ride my bike to win. Cycling is what makes me happy; victory is a part of my motivation and it's the result of work."

Cavagna has taken 13 wins during his eight years as a professional, all of them coming during his seven-year stint at his previous team Soudal-Quick-Step.

His victories include three French titles – two in the time trial – stages at the Tour of California, Tour de Pologne and the Tour de Romandie, plus a breakaway triumph on stage 19 of the 2019 Vuelta a España in Toledo.

His latest Spanish adventure, at Movistar, drew to a close at the Tour of Guangxi.

In China, he told Marca that his time with the team "hasn't worked out well", noting that he would've liked to have raced a Grand Tour while acknowledging that he hasn't been in the right mental or physical shape for success in 2024.

"It hasn't worked out well. But I'm happy with the staff and the riders, I don't have any arguments with any of them," Cavagna said.

"It's important for a cyclist like me to ride a Grand Tour, but this year, I haven't done it. It's been difficult. But next year I think I will go. It's important for me. I would like to race the Giro d'Italia or Tour de France.

"This hasn't gone well. When the head is not here, the legs are not here either. There is no problem. I have already spoken with [Movistar manager] Eusebio Unzué and with everyone. It is not a problem. I tried in Spain, but it did not work. That's life, isn't it?

"It's difficult for me. I know that if I stay here for another year, it might be worse for the future. That's why I prefer to change. For next year I hope to be lucky and get good results as well as getting points with another team."

Cavagna joins Johan Jacobs in departing Movistar for Groupama-FDJ for 2025. Other outgoing faces include Cofidis-bound pair Alex Aranuburu and Sergio Samitier, and rising star Oier Lazkano, who heads to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

The incoming list includes Caja Rural-Seguros RGA duo Orluis Aular and Jefferson Cepeda, while Natnael Tesfatsion signs from Lidl-Trek. Colombian youngster Diego Pescador signs from GW-Erco-Shimano, while double Vuelta a España stage winner Pablo Castrillo is perhaps the team's most exciting signing for 2025.