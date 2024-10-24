Rémi Cavagna quits Movistar for Groupama-FDJ after difficult year with Spanish team

By
published

'I tried in Spain, but it did not work. That's life' - Frenchman signs two-year deal and targets a return to Grand Tours

Rémi Cavagna is moving on from Movistar after one season
Rémi Cavagna is moving on from Movistar after one season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Groupama-FDJ have announced the signing of Rémi Cavagna on a two-year deal from Movistar, ending the Frenchman's difficult spell with the Spanish team after just a season. 

The French time trial specialist made a surprise move to Spanish squad for 2024 but then, endured a unsuccessful year which has seen him record only a single top-10 result with fourth in the time trial at the French National Championships.

