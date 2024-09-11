Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe confirm Oier Lazkano signing for 2025

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have further strengthened their squad for the 2025 season, finalising the long-rumoured signing of aggressive Basque all-rounder Oier Lazkano from Movistar.

The former Spanish national champion burst onto the scene in 2023 with a series of strong displays in the spring Classics, including a second place at the Dwars door Vlaanderen, following a move from Caja Rural-Seguros RGA.

A solo win ahead of Juan Ayuso in the Spanish National Championships road race followed, while Lazkano also won the Boucles de la Mayenne and the mountainous stage 4 at the Vuelta a Burgos. Lazkano's progress continued this season with a solo win from the day-long breakaway at the Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior, a podium at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, and a top 10 overall finish at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

This summer he was one of the most active riders at the Tour de France, racing in six breakaway moves, while he recently helped Enric Mas to a podium spot at the Vuelta a España.

"I'm very excited to join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe," Lazkano said upon confirmation of his signing.

"I think it will be a big step forward in my career. I am very grateful to the team for their confidence in me, working with the biggest names in the sport is an amazing opportunity."

24-year-old Lazkano is the sixth confirmed signing for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2025 as the team flexes its newly found financial muscle. The team has reportedly tried to sign Remco Evenepoel but the Belgian has recently indicated he will respect his contract with Soudal Quick-Step in 2025.

Lazkano joins Italian climber Giulio Pellizzari (VSF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), talented New Zealanders Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) and Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates), and the Dutch Classics specialists, Visma-Lease A Bike brothers Tim and Mick van Dijke, in signing up for next season.

"Oier is still young but has already made a name for himself with his pure power," said team CEO Ralph Denk.

"His style stands out in modern cycling: attack instinctively and pull through powerfully. It sometimes seems old school, but it is successful and inspires me.

"We can make good use of this power in the classics, and with Oier we now have even more options for the stage races."