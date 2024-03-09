'Remco was strong but didn't feel crazy' - Jorgenson eyes Paris-Nice overall victory

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) moved closer to the overall lead of Paris-Nice after another assured climbing performance on stage 7 with now just four seconds separating him and compatriot Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) in the general classification.

McNulty lost 19 seconds to Jorgenson who finished fifth on the modified stage after he was dropped from the leading group 3km from the summit finish up La Madone d'Utelle, but limited his losses enough to hold onto the yellow jersey heading into the final stage.

Jorgenson is now confident he can take victory after two successive brilliant days at the Race to the Sun which have seen him move up from eighth overall and 52 seconds off the lead on stage 5 to second overall and just 4 seconds away from yellow with one day left to race.

“Really good, It was a day to get through and a day to take time on Brandon and I achieved both of those things,” said Jorgenson to CyclingProNet after the finish.

“So I can leave super happy and ready for the most difficult day of the week where anything can happen.”

Jorgenson will now focus on the craziness of Paris-Nice’s final stage which starts and finishes in the coastal city having twice made it into the top 10 of Paris-Nice in 2021 and 2023. But he’s confident he can go much bigger in 2024 with the win within his grasp.

“I think the win for Paris-Nice is possible but I just need to be careful tomorrow,” said the young American.

And he’s not afraid of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) despite the Belgian’s constant attacks on stage 7. Jorgenson was first to respond to both of his big kicks on the final climbs after all, and will fancy his chances to overhaul McNulty and hold off the charge from Evenepoel tomorrow.

“Remco was strong but I didn't feel like he was anything crazy, I was able to respond to all of his attacks,” Jorgenson said.

“In the end, yeah he took bonus seconds but I had to pull the last kilometre to take some time on Brandon so I feel quite confident going into tomorrow.”

Jorgenson has made a flying start to his time at Visma-Lease a Bike after joining from Movistar for the 2024 season, working well in a team set up to sprint with Olav Kooij - who two sprint stages - and support Jorgenson in the mountains.

"The team did an excellent job in protecting me today. Edoardo Affini, Tim van Dijke and Mick van Dijke made sure I was among the best five to start the final climb. It's a climb I know very well. I train there several times a month,” said Jorgenson who was excited for the final as it finished up a common training climb he uses as a Nice local.

“Evenepoel attacked several times, but I was always able to follow his wheel, as the legs were good today. Wilco set the pace in the group of favourites in the final phase. As a team, we can be happy with how we rode today."

“We didn't lose any time and even gained some seconds on some competitors for the general classification. Everything is still possible in tomorrow’s final stage.”

Despite McNulty having the yellow jersey for now, it looks like Jorgenson is the stronger of the American riders. A win at Paris-Nice would be the biggest achievement of his career and would be another signal that he is Visma-Lease a Bike’s next star in the marking.