Recon Ride: World Championships elite men's road race - Podcast

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

The one-day race so many riders have been 'tuning up' for since at least the end of July is finally upon us: the UCI Road World Championships elite men's road race.

The lumpy men's road course in Bergen, Norway should make for an unpredictable contest – even more so at 267.5 kilometres in full and with the potential for tricky weather. Slovakia's Peter Sagan will be on the hunt for an unprecedented third straight rainbow jersey, but the field will have plenty of big names hoping to deny him that achievement. Michal Kwiatkowski, Greg Van Avermaet, Michael Matthews and Fernando Gaviria are all among the possible challengers.

The Recon Ride previews the parcours and the potential favourites, and as always, makes a few predictions about what to expect on Sunday.