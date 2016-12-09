Rebellin signs for Kuwait-Cartuch.es

Image 1 of 5 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) at the Tour of Oman Image 2 of 5 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) would finish third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Coppa Agostoni) Image 4 of 5 Coppa Agostoni victory Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Davide Rebellin during the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Continental team Kuwait-Cartuch.es has confirmed the signing of Davide Rebellin for the 2017 season.

Rebellin is the second confirmed rider for the Kuwaiti team this week after they announced on Wednesday that the Italian’s former teammate Stefan Schumacher would join.

Earlier this week, Rebellin, who has ridden for CCC Sprandi Polkowice for the past four seasons, confirmed that he would not continue with the Polish squad. The new contract will bring the 45-year-old into his 20th season after turning professional in 1992.

“The great all-rounder rider, despite his age (45 years), joins the team not only to show all his talent, but also to offer his experience to the youngest riders of the team that will have the opportunity to learn from one of the most important 'teachers' of the peloton,” a press release from the team said.

Rebellin has been racing for CCC Sprandi Polkowice since 2013; he has also raced with Gerolsteiner, Liquigas and Francaise des Jeux. Among his victories are all three Ardennes Classics, which he won in 2004, in addition to two more wins at Fleche Wallonne in 2007 and 2009. He has won a stage of the Giro d’Italia and claimed overall wins at Tirreno-Adriatico and Paris-Nice.

The Italian took silver at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, but his result was later stripped from his palmarès after he tested positive for CERA. For that he served a two-year ban, returning to racing in 2011.

Kuwait-Cartuch.es is expected to make more announcements in the coming weeks.