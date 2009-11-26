Rebecca Romero seeks new challenge in London-Paris ride

Rebecca Romero on her gold medal pursuit ride. (Image credit: Casey Gibson)

Olympic and former world champion Rebecca Romero, who won gold in the 3km individual pursuit at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and the 3km individual pursuit world title in the same year, will line up with riders for the start of London-Paris 2010 on June 24, 2010.

"I'm constantly looking for new and exciting challenges and that's why I've decided to ride the London-Paris 2010," said Romero. "It's a professional endurance event, and I know it's going to test me physically and mentally."

Romero is the only British woman and one of only two women in the world to win summer Olympic medals in two different sports. Romero was a rowing silver medallist at the Athens Olympics in the quad sculls.

"I'm really looking forward to the experience of riding in a fast-paced ride alongside some of the country's most serious cyclists. It's obviously a longer distance than I'm used to but that's what appeals to me. London-Paris 2010 will be one of my key targets for next year and I'm really looking forward to the challenge," said Romero.

London-Paris 2010 covers 550km in three days with a rest day in Paris.

Also in the line-up for London-Paris 2010 is Swedish former professional cyclist, Magnus Backstedt, who won the Paris-Roubaix in 2004 and the 19th stage of the 1998 Tour de France. Backstedt now runs his own coffee company, Team MagnusMaximusCoffee.com, a squad of young Swedish and British riders.

"London-Paris was one of few events I heard a lot about when I was a professional rider out in Europe and I have always said I would love to ride it one day," said Backstedt. "Knowing people who've ridden L2P and having heard so many great things about it, I couldn't resist riding when the opportunity came up for 2010."

"It gives me a goal to work towards and the training will keep me fit now that I've ended my professional career."

For more information on London-Paris 2010, visit www.londres-paris.com. Registration opens November 30.