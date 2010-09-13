Reactions from the Vuelta's 15th stage

Image 1 of 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 2 of 3 Stage winner Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Race leader Vincenzo Nibali concentrates before the start flanked by his Liquigas-Doimo teammates (Image credit: AFP)

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) - stage winner, 41st overall @ 36:28: "It's a great joy to win at home! I was born in Gijon and I've lived 30 kilometres away from the stage finish here.

"I've been waiting for such a nice win since the Clasica San Sebastian in 2009. I've come close in Pau at the Tour de France where I got caught inside the last kilometre. For a while I had put a mark on this stage up to the Lagos de Covadonga and tomorrow's to Cotobello.

"It's special for me to win here because I remember I asked my dad to buy me a racing bike when I was a kid. My grandfather suggested to me to borrow a bike first and climb up here, to the top of the Lagos de Covadonga. I found a mountain bike, I made it [up the climb] and my reward was a racing bike. Years later, it's a symbol to win up here.

"I dedicate this win to my dad and the Quick Step team that has allowed me to continue my career since 2007 and to improve. In the finale, I was a bit worried when Martin Velits attacked but it played to my advantage to know this climb. I knew that I'd won if I could stay with away after the steepest part of the climb.

"One week ago in stage nine to Alcoy, I took part in a breakaway and I got a hungerflat. Since then, I've done my best to lose time and have the freedom I needed for doing what I've done today."

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) - eighth on stage, overall leader: "I didn't make the same mistake as in Andorra when I tried to follow Mosquera and I burned myself. I only looked at saving my leadership. My team did a great job of that. They rode on the front from the start till the bottom of the climb; Oliver Zaugg and Roman Kreuziger did the final part.

"We coped with the situation really well. I set a regular pace all the way up. My back wheel slipped with about three kilometres to go. That was about my only worry of the day.

"I'm serene and happy to have passed one more day with no problem. This is not the first time I'm leading a big race but this time I strongly hope to hold the jersey till the end. There are many more stages to come. I want to live it day by day.

"I bet tomorrow's stage will be quite similar to today's. There are many more climbs but I'm very confident in the work of my team. I want to arrive at the time trial with about the same advantage I have now."

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) -10th on stage, second overall @ 0:04: "I hope I'll go much better tomorrow. I'm not saying that I was bad today but Vincenzo Nibali was really strong.

"In tomorrow's stage to Cotobello I have to gain time on him. If I don't, it'll become more complicated to win the Vuelta because the 46km time trial to Penafiel on Wednesday doesn't suit me. Fortunately, that won't be the end of the race because there will still be the long climb to Bola del Mundo on Saturday."

Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) - ninth on stage, fourth overall @ 2:29: "My twin brother Martin was in the breakaway. I'm so happy that he finished third in the stage. It's a great result. I'm delighted for myself too. I've managed to stay with the best - Nibali and Rodriguez! I've moved up again on GC [fourth], it's great! It couldn't be a better Vuelta so far."

Martin Velits (HTC-Columbia) - third on stage, 102nd overall @ 1:50:02: "For a few days I have tried to break away and today it took us almost 70 kilometres of fighting hard just to leave the bunch.

"On the final climb, the two guys who finished in front of me [Barredo and Sijmens] were just stronger, so I can only be happy with my result. Last year, I took part in a breakaway at the Vuelta too but I only finished sixth, so I'm improving. And Peter is doing great on GC, so we're having a good time here."

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) - 36th on stage, 34th overall @ 36:39: "I did my job by setting a steady pace for Vincenzo on the climb. Unfortunately, Sastre put me in the red when he attacked and after that I couldn't manage working for Vincenzo anymore. I was there but I couldn't do more.

"My condition keeps improving and it might be a good thing at the end of the day that by not being able to work in the last four kilometres I've saved energy for the coming days. There's more work to be done. We're determined to hold this red jersey till the end."

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) - 13th on stage, seventh overall @ 2:48: "I'm not happy with my climbing today. I wanted to go better but I didn't manage to follow the three best riders in this race. They are one step higher than me. But I still hope to get a good result at the Vuelta."

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) - seventh on stage, third overall @ 0:39: "I hurt my legs on this climb but that's just like what everyone felt I guess. I attacked on the steepest part of the ascent to the Lagos.

"I didn't remember exactly how the final kilometres were with the downhill section but I gave everything until the end. Tomorrow will be another difficult day for the team of the leader. I'll try to get more time on him as I need to before the time trial but it won't be an easy thing to do."