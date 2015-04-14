Image 1 of 3 Official Giro d'Italia 2015 programme on sale now (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 2 of 3 Official Giro d'Italia 2015 programme on sale now (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 3 of 3 Official Giro d'Italia 2015 programme on sale now (Image credit: Immediate Media)

There's just under a month to go until the 98th Giro d'Italia gets under way on May 9 with a team time trial in San Lorenzo al Mare. Three glorious weeks of cycling will follow, taking in a long individual time trial, 12 medium and high mountain stages and seven sprint segments along the way.

It's on those fearsome climbs – and the riders who master them – that this year's official Giro d'Italia programme, available via buysubscriptions.com, is turning its focus. The guide leads with a look at the most dramatic stages in previous Giros, while also running a rule over this year's main protagonists, hearing from Giuseppe Guerini on the day he outlasted Marco Pantani and taking a look back at the heritage of 130-year-old Italian marque Bianchi.

As well as all the routes, rider profiles and stage analyses, the programme also takes in some stunning photography from Giros gone by – and includes a free 66-page book, Giro Tales, to help bring that rich history to life. It's all you need to get fully immersed in this most 'vertically challenging' of stage races.

The guide is also available electronically for iPad and iPhone users via the Procycling magazine app.