Rasmussen details doping at CSC, Rabobank to authorities

Image 1 of 5 Michael Rasmussen (Rabobank) gets some encouragement (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 Embattled Tour de France leader Michael Rasmussen (Rabobank) (Image credit: Makoto Ayano) Image 3 of 5 It's all about blood - performance-enhancing methods abound in pro cycling (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 5 Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Michael Rasmussen (Rabobank) bites into a sandwich before the doping control. The dude in the background is hopefully making sure Rasmussen doesn't trick anybody. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

More details have been revealed regarding Michael Rasmussen's confession to doping and his admissions to Danish authorities, (NOC and Sports Confederation of Denmark), Doping Autoriteit in Holland, the United States Anti-Doping Agency and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Yesterday, Rasmussen who rode with Rabobank and CSC admitted to using performance enhancing drugs throughout the majority of his professional career from 1998 until 2010.

"I used EPO, growth hormone, testosterone, DHEA, insulin, IGF-1, and cortisone and did blood transfusions," he said in a prepared statement.

The now 38-year-old has been in lengthy discussions with various anti-doping agencies and told De Telegraaf that: "Everywhere I have made a full disclosure of the facts. Nowhere have I spoken half truths."

His discussions ranged from the HumanPlasma case where blood transfusions were given to riders between 2003 and 2006, and the evidence outlined in the USADA investigation into Lance Armstrong and his associates. Rasmussen has previously denied that he was 'Rider-14' as part of Levi Leipheimer's affidavit. The Dane has reportedly also explained doping use on the CSC team which he was a part of between 2001 and 2002.

"I also spoke about other riders, coaches who helped and where the products came from," he told De Telegraaf. "I indicated that I would fully cooperate and I have kept that promise."